SPORTS ROUNDUP

Laguna Blanca volleyball advances to semifinal in Bishop Diego Tournament

The Laguna Blanca High volleyball team played in the Bishop Diego Tournament held at the UCSB Thunderdome, going 3-0 in pool play before falling to Mission Prep in the semifinals.

Playing in the Silver Division, Laguna Blanca defeated Trinity Classical 25-22, 25-20, beat Lompoc 25-10, 25-21 and took down Cate 25-17, 17-25, 15-10. The team’s loss to Mission Prep was a close game at 21-25.

“We grew up a lot today as a team,” said coach Jason Donnelly. “The girls continue to work hard as they learn to navigate their way around volleyball at this level. It’s brand new for many of them and it was great to see so much improvement throughout the day.”

Donnelly noted Lola Hall’s solid performance at several different positions, particularly along the front row. Freshman Ginger Finney was singled out for making great strides as a setter and defender, while Natalie Bianchi and Jacqueline Richardson were noted for their serve receive passing performance.

Dos Pueblos football squeaks past Burbank

The Dos Pueblos High School football team rode some late heroics to a 22-19 victory over Burbank High School on Sunday in the team’s first game of the season.

The game stayed close throughout the game, with both teams sporting a stingy defense in the first quarter resulting in a 2-0 Dos Pueblos lead at the conclusion of the quarter on a safety.

Both teams managed a touchdown in the second quarter, with Dos Pueblos scoring on a run by quarterback Ryan Marsh. The quarter ended with Dos Pueblos’ two-point edge preserved, 9-7.

In the third quarter, a touchdown by David Buso and field goal by Gregory Tripathi resulted in a score of 19 for Dos Pueblos, while Burbank added six points in the quarter, which ended with a 19-13 score, Dos Pueblos’ biggest lead of the game.

The real fireworks took place in the fourth quarter. After Burbank managed to tie the game up at 19, the score remained locked as the clock wound down to nine seconds. At that point, Dos Pueblos found themselves with the ball on Burbank’s 37 yard line, just a few yards from field goal range. Marsh took the snap, scrambling from the pocket and shaking off two defenders before sidearming a 10-yard pass to Daniel Johnson, who ran out of bounds to stop the clock at one second. The play allowed Tripathi to connect on a 41-yard field goal to capture a last second victory..

Carp football suffers defeat at hands of Calvary Chapel

The Carpinteria High football dropped a game to Calvary Chapel on Friday, losing 25-0.

A pair of early turnovers put Carpinteria down 14-0, setting the stage for the resounding defeat.

Quarterback Talon Trumble went 6-for-15 passing, accruing 78 yards while rushing for 58 more on 16 carries. Sawyer Kelly and Sebastian Hernandez each had two catches for 35 and 28 yards, respectively. Matt Munoz contributed 67 total yards on kickoff returns and an interception, while Israel Samaguey caused a fumble that was recovered by Gabriel Flores.

– Matt Smolensky