SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY volleyball swept by SM

The Santa Ynez High School Volleyball team were swept in a preseason matchup Tuesday at San Marcos, losing 25-20, 25-14 and 25-23.

Jayda Henrey led the way for Santa Ynez with eight kills, while Aliyah Cabrera contributed 12 assists and Kaki Allen had three aces.

Santa Ynez returns to action tonight in a home game against the Nipomo titans.

Dos Pueblos volleyball sweeps Oak Park

The Dos Pueblos High School volleyball team improved its record to 4-2 with a win over Oak Park on Tuesday, defeating their opponents 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.

Chloe Hoffman led Dos Pueblos with 11 kills to go along with seven digs, three blocks and three aces. Halle Rillie managed 28 assists along with three digs, two kills and an ace. Lucy Speier and Malia Brofferio tied for the team lead in digs with eight apiece, with Speier also adding seven kills and a block and Brofferio managing three aces. Makeila Cervantes contributed seven digs, six kills and two aces.

SBHS volleyball falls to Sierra Canyon

The Santa Barbara High School volleyball team took a loss to a talented Sierra Canyon team, losing 3-1. The set scores were 25-15, 15-25, 15-25, 12-25.

Shae Delany led the way for Santa Barbara with nine kills to go along with eight digs and three aces. Emmy Werner contributed eight kills, four aces and four digs, Nicole Scheutz added seven kills and five blocks, Tessa de Albergaria managed 16 digs and four aces and Gracie Meinzer recorded ten assists, seven digs, three kills and a block.

Laguna Blanca sweeps Orcutt Academy in volleyball matchup

The Laguna Blanca High School volleyball team swept Orcutt Academy in a non-league home matchup on Tuesday, dispatching their opponents 25-14, 25-17, 25-14. The win improves Laguna Blanca’s record to 4-1.

Lola Hall led Laguna Blanca with eight kills, also contributing three aces. Sarah Woodhouse added five kills and three aces, while Danica Rux managed four kills.

– Matt Smolensky