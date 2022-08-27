SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP volleyball wins first Channel League matchup

The Dos Pueblos High School volleyball team beat Ventura on Thursday in its first Channel League matchup of the year. Dos Pueblos won in four sets, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-13.

“We had a really fun opening match of Channel League play and our first home match of the season,” said Coach Megan O’Connell. “We got incredible leadership from our seniors … Our setter Hallie Rillie played her best match of the season making some really smart plays and being an offensive threat herself. Our three-headed monster of Chloe (Hoffman), Lucy (Speier), and Makeila (Cervantes) were all lethal on the net and scored us a ton of points. Both our middles, Addison (Low) and Elena (Andrews), were excellent on the net, getting some critical blocks and block touches for us.”

Hoffman supplied 19 kills for Dos Pueblos to go with 13 digs, four aces and a block. Speier and Cervantes each contributed 11 kills, with Speier adding 13 digs, a block and an ace and Cervantes supplying two digs, a block and an ace. Rillie put up 37 assists, seven kills, eight digs and an ace, Malia Brofferio added 11 digs and four assists, Low had three kills, two digs, an assist, a block and an ace and Elena Andrews supplied two kills and two blocks.

“We’ve been harping on an all-out mind set on defense and I think our backrow really embodied that tonight. We were scrappy on everything and made an effort to get to every ball,” said O’Connell.

The win improved Dos Pueblos’ record to 5-2, with a 1-0 mark in league play.

Dos Pueblos will return to action on Tuesday with a road game against Buena, and the team is scheduled to host Oxnard on Thursday.

SY girls golf falls to DP

The Santa Ynez High School girls golf team played a 9-hole match against Dos Pueblos on Friday, losing 235-293.

Mackenzie Phelan led the way for Santa Ynez, shooting a 42. Addison West recorded a 51 while Sierra Freedman, Kacy Caplan and Katherine Becerra shot 59, 70 and 71, respectively.

Santa Ynez will return to action on Monday, taking part in the team’s second Mountain League Tournament at Rancho Maria.

– Matt Smolensky