SPORTS ROUNDUP

Cate girls volleyball defeats Laguna Blanca

The Cate girls varsity volleyball team defeated Laguna Blanca in four sets Friday, bringing home a victory in the team’s second match of the season. The set scores were 25-16, 15-25, 25-19 and

25-15.

Several strong serving runs, including an early one from junior Mel Davidson in the first set, got Cate off to a strong start. Laguna Blanca answered with several strong runs of their own to secure a second-set win, but Cate’s Gigi Geyer stepped up big in the final two sets to restore momentum to her team. Geyer supplied nearly a dozen kills and several aces in a dominant run to secure set three and four victories.

“It was great to see the girls go out and compete today. Laguna is always well coached and we knew we’d have to bring our A game if we wanted to have a chance at being successful. I’m pleased with our overall team and happy to see our freshman rise to the occasion in a loud and foreign atmosphere. We all understand that there are several things we need to improve on but glad to see we are taking steps in the right direction. Also kudos to Mel Davidson on how much energy and passion she is bringing, it’s been really fun to watch her out there so far this season,” said Cate Coach Jordon Dyer.

Standout performances for Laguna Blanca included a six kill, four dig performance from Natalie Bianchi and a contribution from Sarah Woodhouse that included five kills, six digs and two aces.

“We are still learning how to play as one unit,” said Laguna Blanca Coach Jason Donnelly. “Tonight we struggled a little bit against a solid Cate squad. We will learn from it and get back to work at practice on Monday.”

Dos Pueblos water polo wins one, loses one on Friday

The Dos Pueblos High School water polo team played two matches on Friday, losing to Clovis North but securing a victory against Garces Catholic and leaving the team’s record at 2-1.

The team first fell to Clovis North by a score of 6-9. The game stayed close until the fourth quarter, with Reggie Robles contributing 14 saves and two steals while manning the goal, Brody Luke adding four goals and Jaden Moore adding two goals. Foul trouble was the team’s ultimate undoing, with Dos Puebles losing three players in the fourth quarter leading to a four-goal outburst by Clovis North to take the game.

An impressive defensive effort allowed Dos Pueblos to bounce back from it’s morning loss to capture a 9-4 win over Garces Catholic. Robles recorded four saves in the game, also leading the Chargers with five steals. Moore also played a key defensive role, contributing four steals and drawing two penalties. Luke was again front and center on offense, scoring six of the team’s goals, while Aden Bishop, Ben Fuhrer and Cody Pearce each contributed one.

— Matt Smolensky