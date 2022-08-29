SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos football trounces Nordhoff

The Dos Pueblos High football team annihilated Nordhoff on Friday, defeating their opponents by a score of 41-7. The win brought Dos Pueblos to a 2-0 record, the first time the team has opened the season with consecutive wins since 2012.

Dos Pueblos scored all their points in the first three quarters, maintaining a shutout until the final 30 seconds of the game, the Nordhoff got their touchdown and extra point.

Quarterback Ryan Marsh threw for 217 yards for Dos Pueblos, including two touchdowns. Running back David Buso added three touchdowns on the ground, while wide receiver Cairo Rios scored on a reception resulting in a 40-yard gain.

Defensively, Matt Welch had three interceptions, Immanuel Trujillo had two and Dulan Orquiola and Ryan Orozco each had one.

SY girls volleyball defeats Bishop Diego

The Santa Ynez High School girls volleyball team beat Bishop Diego in a three-game sweep on Saturday, winning 25-22, 25-16, 25-18.

Jayda Henrey led the team with nine kills, Gianna Pecile had seven kills and four aces, and Cailin Glover and Kaki Allen each contributed six kills and three blocks. Alyiah Cabrera and Sadie Lishman each added 11 assists.

Dos Pueblos boys water polo win a pair

The Dos Pueblos High School water polo team won two matches on Saturday, beating Clovis West 11-7 before defeating Santa Ynez 12-5. The wins brought Dos Pueblos’ record to 4-1 on the season.

In the Clovis West game, Jaden Moore came up big, recording five goals, three steals and two assists. Liam Sommer added two goals as well. Although the team again struggled with fouls, losing two starters by the first minute of the fourth quarter, but the defense held, allowing only one goal in the fourth.

In the Santa Ynez game, Brody Luke led the team in scoring with six goals, while Moore led the defense to hold Santa Ynez to two goals in the final three periods. Goalie Reggie Robles also made significant defensive contributions with a number of blocks to go along with three steals.

“I am pleased to see the incremental development in the team over the course of the tournament,” said Coach Chris Parrish. “We have miles to go, but each player is contributing and motivating each other to get better every day.”

– Matt Smolensky