SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP football suffers defeat at hands of Buena

The Dos Pueblos high football team lost to Buena on Friday in a 35-14 game.

Dos Pueblos got the scoring started in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 62-yard pass play from QB Ryan Marsh to Brett Jones. That would be it for the team until the fourth quarter, however, as Buena would score four unanswered touchdowns over the next two quarters to secure a healthy lead of 28-7 going into the fourth. Both teams would score in the final period, with Marsh again connecting for a touchdown, this time to Cairo Rios.

Marsh ended the game having thrown for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while Jones had two catches on the night for 89 yards. Immanuel Trujillo contributed an interception, while Nicolas Bitar led the team in tackles.

Dos Pueblos now has a 2-1 record, but has begun league play 0-1.

SB cross country takes part in Gaucho Invitational

The Santa Barbara High School cross country team competed at the Gaucho Invitational on Saturday, with the boys finishing second and the girls fifth out of 17 teams. Ventura finished first at the event, with Sadie Engelhart winning the girls race and Micha Grossman taking the victory for the boys.

“It’s fun when a local meet gets to see a kid of Sadie’s caliber. She’s one of, if not the top girl in the nation,” said Santa Barbara Coach Olivia Perdices.

The Santa Barbara boys managed 98 points in their second-place finish, finishing with 13 second spitting their top five runners, Cainan Birchan, Drew DeLozier, Blaise Snow, Andreas Dybdahl and Oliver Levine.

“The name of the game today was for those boys to pack together and run even tempo,” said Perdices. “They did exactly that. We’re in a good place for this early in the year. Cainan is a sophomore in his first high school race leading us across the line, which is pretty exciting.”

The Santa Barbara girls team came in with a score of 159. Scorers included Ridley DeSoto, Mackenna Show, Belen Catalan Jaimes, Maia Show and Tiffany Ball.

“I’m really happy with how the girls competed today. We held our own out there with some good programs. That’s the first cross country meet ever for Maia and Tiffany, so we’ve got a lot to keep building on,” said Perdices.

The Dons are back in action Friday at the Moorpark Invitational.

San Marcos enjoys success at Cool Breeze Invite

The San Marcos cross country team turned in a strong performance at the Cool Breeze Invite on Saturday in Pomona, with the freshman girls winning first place in the small school division led by Samara Shalhoob, while the sophomore boys finished second led by Ben Callanan.

“We have so many new cross country members, it was great for them to be a part of a big race,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin.

In the three-mile race, Shaina King was the team’s top finisher, followed by Kiala Haas. For the boys, Bryan Edgar led the team followed by Leland Sutter.

“Coaching my first cross country meet didn’t disappoint. I’m proud of our team and am really looking forward to the meet to come. We head to Moorpark on Friday for our next meet,” said Hantgin.

Pair of wins for SM boys water polo

The San Marcos boys water polo team secured a pair of victories on Saturday, improving to 2-2 with an 18-4 win over Yorba Linda and a 15-9 win over Canyon Crest.

A tough first day took its toll on the team, however, and it finished 13th overall at the end of day two.

The team will next play in its league opener Tuesday against Oxnard. On Thursday, San Marcos will compete at the SB Invitational.

– Matt Smolensky