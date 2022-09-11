SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dons, Chargers succeed at Moorpark meet

Santa Barbara High School athletes Andreas Dybdahl and Blaise Snow run in closing stages of a 1-2 finish in the Junior Boys Race at the Moorpark Invitational

The Dons and Chargers ran fast Friday morning despite the double whammy of heat and humidity.

Boys and girls from Santa Barbara and San Marcos High Schools achieved many fast times during the 18-team Moorpark Invitational at t Arroyo Vista Park.

In fact, the Santa Barbara boys’ cross country team placed second, and the Dos Pueblos’ girls team placed third.

Placing sixth was the Dos Pueblos boys team, and in 10th place was the Santa Barbara girls team.

Dos Pueblos Coach Micks Purnell praised the Chargers for their perseverance during the heatwave.

“The commitment of the team to make a 5 a.m. bus from school and compete in the heat and humidity was truly awesome,” Purnell told the News-Press in an email. “They are a really cohesive group, which makes coaching a lot of fun.”

Fortunately for the runners from the 18 teams, the meet started on the cooler side.

Because of expected high temperatures, the start time was changed to 7:30 a.m. It was comfortable for the ninth-grade races which came first, but things became progressively hotter. The weather was more humid by the time the seniors ran at 9:15 a.m.

“The cooler temperatures and flat course layout made for some great racing,” Santa Barbara Coach Olivia Percides told the News-Press in an email. “It didn’t get really hot till the seniors got out there. Moorpark did a great job keeping the meet moving and getting kids running under the best possible conditions.”

Santa Barbara (63) was second to Crescenta Valley (40). Camarillo (163), Royal (172) and Moorpark (188) finished the top 5.

The team was led by a 1-2 finish in the junior race from Andreas Dybdahl and Blaise Snow (15:41-15:41). Sophomores Cainan Birchan and Nico Tassos were 2-3 in their race (15:52-16:20). Bode Andrulaitis finished off the scoring with a 12th place 16:44 in the junior race.

“It was fun to watch the guys open up and race hard against some good teams on a fast course,” Percides said. “Those were big lifetime bests for Cainan and Nico and just really solid early season performances top to bottom for all the boys.”

The coach said freshman Ailey Alexander (8-21:22) led the girls in her high school debut. Ridley DeSoto and Mackenna Show were 10th and 14th among the juniors (21:31-21:48). Sophomore Belen Catalan Jaimes (30-22:11) and senior Tiffany Ball (19-22:53) also scored for Santa Barbara.

“That was an impressive high school opener for Ailey and a nice set of early season marks for Ridley and Mackenna,” Percides said.

Santa Barbara High School will head to the Ojai Invitational on Sept. 17.

Like the Santa Barbara coach, the Dos Pueblos coach was happy with the performance by that school’s boys and girls cross-country teams.

For the DP girls, the scorers were senior Phoebe Wolfe Lyons (19:42), Senior Ellie Gleason (20:19), sophomore Quinn Gleason (20:48), freshman Ashley Hansen (20:55), and sophomore Eloise Shea (21:02).

For the boys, scorers were sophomore Eamon Gordon (15:48), senior Tyler Jamieson (16:55), senior Orlando Ye (17:20), sophomore Andy Brennan (17:21), and Junior Dominic Corral (17:30).

“Eamon Gordon had a pretty impressive win in a battle with Cainan Birchim of Santa Barbara, prevailing at the finish. Cullen Gully (17.37) and Oliver Saleh (17:38) had good high school debuts, finishing 4th and 5th respectively in the 9th grade race,” Purnell said.

“We lost a few girls from last year’s girls varsity to graduation and focus on academics. But we have had a few good freshmen, Ashley Hansen and Cate Bishop joined and show they can contribute, placing fifth and seventh in the ninth grade girls race. And Phoebe Wolfe Lyons and Ellie Gleason showed us how it’s done, finishing third and fifth in the 12th grade girls race.”

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES IN WATER POLO

Monte Vista defeated Dos Pueblos 10-8 Friday in boys’ water polo.

“DP struggled on the offensive end shooting 8 for 25 in the game,” DP Coach Chris Parrish told the News-Press. “Despite the low percentage shooting, the defense was able to keep the Chargers in the game.

“Goalie Reggie Robles finished with 7 blocks and 3 steals. Jaden Moore was able to connect for 4 goals and Brody Luke chipped in 2 goals and 3 assists,” he said.

