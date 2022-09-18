SPORTS ROUNDUP

Cate girls volleyball falls to Bishop Diego

The Cate girls volleyball team lost to Bishop Diego in four sets on Friday, with set scores of 16-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 17-25.

The Rams got out to an early lead in the first set before Bishop Diego made a comeback to take the set 25-16. Cate then managed to rattle off several scoring streaks in the second set, riding a strong performance to a 25-15 victory. The third set was the closest of the match, with both teams battling from beginning to end to wind up with a 25-13 win. In the fourth set, as in the first, the Rams got off to a good start before Bishop Diego broke away to claim a 25-17 win.

“I’m proud of how hard we fought tonight against a good Bishop team. We knew it would be a battle from the first point to the last and everyone stepped up to the occasion. Was great to have our players experience the home-crowd energy, especially the Freshman. It was also special to see Freshman Oyin Opawumi have a monstrous night of 16 kills with no hitting errors. The upperclassmen showed our team how to fight hard, I really enjoyed being a part of that. Didn’t get the result we wanted but I think we grew as a team tonight, we look forward to playing Bishop again soon,” said coach Jordon Dyer.

The Rams will host Grace Brethren on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Bishop Diego takes tennis loss against Orcutt Academy

The shorthanded Bishop Diego tennis team suffered defeat at the hands of Orcutt Academy on Friday, losing 14-4.

The Cardinals went into the match missing three of their top nine players, losing a fourth to an illness following the first round.

“Chalk it up as one of those days,” said Coach Pete Kirkwood.

Senior Sam Kenney led the way for Bishop Diego, sweeping her three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

“Sam played loose and steady. She was patiently working her opponents out of position and attacking down the line really well. She was also serving well, and when she serves well she can be tough as nails,” said Kirkwood.

The doubles team of Deven Robinson and Rafaela Fay also provided a strong performance for the Cardinals, winning five straight games to close out the match.

-Matt Smolensky