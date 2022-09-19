SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP football falls to Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos High School football team suffered a resounding defeat by Pacifica High School on Friday, losing 49-3.

Pacifica did all their scoring in the first three quarters, shutting out Dos Pueblos until the third quarter field goal, a 46-yarder by Gregory Tripathy set up by a successful onside kick by Dylan Orquiola. Neither team managed to score in the fourth.

Orquiola and Nathaniel Huerta led Dos Pueblos in tackles, each accounting for six.

Dos Pueblos now has a 2-3 overall record with an 0-3 mark in league play.

SB cross country teams take part in Ojai Invitational

The Santa Barbara High School cross country teams competed at the Ojai Invitational, with the girls finishing second and the boys in fourth. San Luis Obispo won both divisions.

“We had a solid team showing today and got some valuable course experience for when we come back here at the first Channel League meet in a couple of weeks,” said Coach Olivia Perdices. “San Luis Obispo is one of the top teams in California and they showed that out there today.”

The Santa Barbara girls team was led by Mackenna Show, Ridley DeSoto and Ailey Alexander, who finished in 22nd, 24th and 25th, respectively. Belen Catalan Jaimes and Maia Show finished in 34th and 44th, respectively.

“We’ve been trying to get the girls packed tighter and keying off one another better. They did a nice job of that today,” said Percices.

All five scorers for the boys team finished within four seconds of each other, with Drew DeLozier, Blaise Snow, Andreas Dybdahl, Oliver Levine and Cainin Birchim finishing in 9th, 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th.

“”We accomplished what we wanted today in terms of getting our younger kids more race experience and getting a really good feel for how to best attack this course when we come back to it,” said Perdices. “Ojai is the hot, hilly dusty course you picture when you think cross country and we really enjoy running here.”

Up next for Santa Barbara is the Raider Invitational hosted by Channel Islands at College Park on Friday, Sept. 23.

– Matt Smolensky