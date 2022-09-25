SPORTS ROUNDUP

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara High School cross country runners Bode Andrulaitis and Nico Tassos approach the mile mark during the Raider Invitational.

SB cross country finds success at Raider Invitational

Santa Barbara High School cross country runners took part in the Raider Invitational on Friday, with the boys team taking first place with 62 points and girls finishing in 5th with 157.

“We had key kids out on both sides today with some minor illnesses and injuries, and there was a mix up with a course monitor sending the group with the 3rd and 4th boys the wrong way a little past the mile mark that cost us and Westlake time and points. All that said, I’m happy with where we finished and how we feel about coming back to this course for league finals in a month,” said Coach Olivia Perdices.

The top finisher for the boys was Blaise Snow, whose 16:22 time was good for seventh. Also contributing to the scoring were Cainan Birchim with a ninth place finish, Nico Tassos at 14th, Bode Andrulaitis at 15th and Drew DeLozier in 22nd.

“This whole group of boys has been so smooth and consistent,” said Perdices. “We’ve had a different leader every meet so far. They’re doing a great job sharing the work and the credit.”

Leading the way for the girls was Anne Knecht, who finished 12th with a time of 19:52 in her cross country debut. Also contributing were Mackenna Show in 28th, Ailey Alexander in 32nd and Belen Catalan Jaimes in 53rd, all of whom turned in personal bests.

“The girls are running with more confidence every week and I’m excited to add Anne to that mix,” said Perdices.

Up next for the team is a Channel League meet at Lake Casitas in Ojai on Wednesday.

SM cross country takes part in Raider Invite

The San Marcos High School cross country team was in Oxnard for the Raider Invite on Friday, with a number of runners turning in personal-best performances.

The top finisher for the boys varsity team was Bryan Edgar, who turned in an eighth place finish with a personal-best time of 16:23.

“Bryan looked very relaxed throughout,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “Bryan has been a perfect example for our young team. He has confidence, determination, and he’s willing to run through the pain.”

Rounding out the team’s top finishers for the boys were Ban Callanan, Ashton Johnsen, Justin Hess and Ayden Welch.

The girls team also saw success on the day, with top finisher Shaina King turning in a time of 20:06.

“Shaina is putting together an amazing senior year,” said Hantgin. “I am so impressed with her positive attitude and competitive spirit.”

Top finishers for the girls team also included Samara Shalhoub, MelinaVela, Colette Keller, Kennedy Funk and Melina Murray.

Carp girls tennis wins close match

The Carpinteria High School girls tennis team hosted Segerstrom Friday, pulling out a close 10-8 victory.

Leading the way in doubles play for Carpinteria was the undefeated duo of Ariana Lounsbury and Charlotte Cooney, who despite some challenging sets came away with a 3-0 sweep on the day. Also contributing was the team of Ashley Gonzalez and Natalie Martinez, who finished 1-1.

In singles play, Zahra Porinsh, Maria Sanchez and Valeria Zamora each managed a 2-1 mark.

Carpinteria now boasts a 7-4 overall record with a 4-1 mark in league play. The team will host a strong Nordhoff squad before playing first-place Malibu on the road this week.