SPORTS ROUNDUP

Royals, Chargers keep pace in close Channel League baseball race

San Marcos High’s baseball game against Lompoc on Wednesday was as tight as the Channel League race.

The Royals held off Lompoc 4-3 at Joe Mueller Field to remain tied with Santa Barbara atop the league standings.

Nathan Lynk’s two-run single in the fourth inning gave San Marcos (16-3, 10-2) the lead for good. Henry Manfredonia and Emmett Speake also had RBI hits for the Royals.

Cole Schoenwetter got the pitching win, allowing just one hit and one run with seven strikeouts in four innings. Aiden Johnson threw two innings of relief while Chase Hoover earned the save by closing out the seventh.

DOS PUEBLOS 23, CABRILLO 3

Ryan Speshyock, coming off Friday’s big pitching win over Santa Barbara, showed that he could swing a potent bat, as well. His two-run home run in the first inning touched off a 23-hit explosion for the Chargers in their rout at Cabrillo.

Speshyock went 3-for-6 while Jackson Greaney was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Dylan Bailey’s three hits included a triple. He drove in three runs and scored four. Ethan Rodrigues scored four runs and drove in two. Joe Talarico and Kellan Montgomery each had two hits and three RBIs.

Montgomery also pitched the first three innings, striking out five. Jordan Rico added three strikeouts in two innings of shutout relief while Dylan Bailey whiffed three Conquistadores over the final two innings.

DP (14-6, 9-3) remained one game behind Santa Barbara and San Marcos with three games remaining on the Channel League schedule.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

GWINNETT 14, WESTMONT 4

Georgia Gwinnett pounded five Westmont College pitchers for 14 hits — six for extra bases — to end the Warriors’ baseball season in the loser’s bracket final of the Santa Barbara Bracket Regional of the NAIA National Tournament.

Gwinnett (45-10), ranked sixth in the NAIA, also defeated No. 14 Hope International (29-14) on Wednesday afternoon, 12-4. The two teams will play again today at noon, with the winner advancing to the NAIA World Series.

The Warriors (30-22) committed five errors which included a pair of wild throws which led to the Grizzlies’ first run in the first inning.

“Our performance was just uncharacteristic,” coach Robert Ruiz said. “We just made mistakes today that we just don’t typically make and that just made it tough on us.”

Gwinnett added three runs in the second, two in the fifth, and seized a 9-0 lead in the sixth on Nick Barnes’ three-run home run.

Westmont’s Brady Renck broke up Adam McKillican’s shutout with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Grizzlies answered with Chase Evans’ solo homer in the top of the seventh, but the Warriors scored three more in the bottom of the inning. Devin Perez knocked in the first run with a pinch-hit single. He and Andrew Bayard then came around to score on a double by Daniel Netz to reduce Gwinnett’s lead to 10-4.

Reliever Hunter Moody, however, blanked Westmont on two hits over the final two innings.

Bayard and John Jensen, a former Santa Barbara High and SBCC star who played his final game for the Warriors, both went 2-for-5.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 8, LOMPOC 0

Allie Fryklund pitched a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 at the plate to keep the Royals tied with Dos Pueblos in the Channel League standings.

Gigi Gritt and Tiana Monaghan had two hits and two RBIs apiece for San Marcos (14-4, 11-1 Channel League). Kamilah Morales scored three runs.

DOS PUEBLOS 9, CABRILLO 2

Mia Reveles’ bases-loaded double in the third inning broke open the game for the Chargers.

Georgia Wilson pitched the complete-game victory for DP (15-4, 11-1), allowing just five hits with eight strikeouts.

SANTA YNEZ 13, SANTA BARBARA 7

Kylee Johnson and Riley Vannasap had two hits apiece, Sydney Gills hit a double, and Aleena Madrid scored three runs for the Pirates.

BOYS GOLF

SAN MARCOS 397, DOS PUEBLOS 441

The undefeated Royals won their 15th match of the season — 10-0 in the Channel League — with their win at the Glen Annie Golf Course.

Freshman Shams Jahangir-Arshad played 5-under-par golf on the back nine to finish with a two-under 69. Leo Metzger scored a 72 while Jeffery Forster added a 78.

“Shams had a three-hole stretch that he was 4-under,” coach Jeff Ashton said, noting birdies on holes 12 and 13 and an eagle on the 14th.

SANTA BARBARA 400, CABRILLO 475

Hudson Hatton’s 72 paced the Dons’ victory at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, improving their Channel League record to 7-3.

GIRLS GOLF

DOS PUEBLOS 232, SAN MARCOS 246

Chelsi Ramirez shot a season-best 41 while teammates Camille Robinson and Victoria Chen both carded 43s in the Chargers’ victory at the Glen Annie Golf Course.

The Royals’ Jayla Provance earned medalist honors for the ninth time this season with a 36.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 49, CARPINTERIA 33

Elliot Redkey scored 16 points for the Cardinals (7-2, 3-1 Frontier League) while the Warriors; Hannia Hernandez led all scorers with 18.

Bishop (7-2, 3-1 Frontier League) will now play a special playoff game at St. Bonaventure at 10 a.m. Saturday to determine seedings for the CIF playoffs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SANTA BARBARA 16, NORDHOFF 11

Daisy Foreman scored four goals while Alannah Cetti and Charolette Bennet added three apiece in the Dons’ victory.

TUESDAY’S LATE SCORES

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIF-SS Division 3 First Round — Dos Pueblos 3, Oxnard 1 (25-19, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22; DP, 5-5, Troy Fitzgerald 15 kills, Kayode Lovejoy-Hall 12 kills).

BOYS BASKETBALL

San Marcos 64, Santa Ynez 49 (SY: Landon Lassahn 22 points).

Dos Pueblos 54, Lompoc 37 (DP: Joaquin Riker and Cole Collins 13 points.)

Cabrillo 60, Santa Barbara 57 (SB: Andrew Douglas 17 points; C: Cory 26 points).

Hueneme 56, Carpinteria 39 (C: Jose Suarez 17 points).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dos Pueblos 46, Lompoc 27 (DP: 6-4 overall, 6-3 Channel League).

St. Bonaventure 32, Bishop Diego 25 (BD: Elliot Redkey 9 points).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 17, Nordhoff 0 (DP, 11-1, Makayla Severson 3 goals).

