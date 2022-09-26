SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP football crushes shuts out Channel Islands

The Dos Pueblos High School football team took apart Channel Islands on Friday, winning the league game by a score of 27-0.

Senior running back David Buso led the way for Dos Pueblos, rushing for 98 yards on his way to scoring three touchdowns on the ground, one in the first quarter and a pair in the fourth. Kicker Gregory Tripathi added all three extra points in addition to contributing field goals in the first and second quarters. Running back Danny Vidaure also contributed 70 yards on the ground on only seven carries.

Dos Pueblos’ defense was supreme in the game, with fifteen defensive players recording at least one tackle. Leading in tackles was Cory Kazzi with eight, while defensive tackle Nicolas Bitar recovered two fumbles and a tackle for a loss.

The win was Dos Pueblos’ first Channel League victory, giving the team a league record of 1-3. The team has a 3-3 record overall.

Second place finishes for Dos Pueblos boys, girls cross country

The Dos Pueblos High School boys and girls cross country squads each finished second in a non-league road meet on Saturday.

The girls varsity team came up with a score of 52, finishing behind Ventura High School’s 44. Scoring were senior Phoebe Wolfe Lyons, senior Ellie Gleason, senior Reese Wahlberg, junior Sophie Saleh and sophomore Quinn Gleason.

“Phoebe Wolfe Lyons and Ellie Gleason started conservatively and moved up throughout the race until Phoebe was in the lead by half-way and Ellie moved up into third,” said girls Coach Micks Purnell. “I was really glad to see Reese Wahlberg coming into form after having had to take a few weeks off from running late summer because of an injury. She, Sophie Saleh, and Quinn Gleason work nicely together moving up through the field for most of the race.”

The boys varsity team managed a score of 69, finishing just behind the 62 of Santa Barbara High School. Scoring for Dos Pueblos were sophomore Eamon Gordon, senior Tyler Jamieson, senior Orlando Ye, Junior Dominic Corral and sophomore Andy Brennan.

“Today, Eamon put on a terrific surge with one mile to go, and secured his victory in the Boys Varsity race,” said boys Coach David Jackson. “In the JV race, Luciani Koroshec led our tightly bunched pack according to plan and separated himself from the competition over the second half of the race.”

Winners of individual races won a back-pack, and three Dos Pueblos runners came away with one, as Lyons won the girls varsity race, Gordon took the victory in the boys varsity race and Luciani Koroshec won the boys JV race.

Cate girls volleyball wins homecoming match against Thacher

The Cate girls volleyball team swept Thacher on Saturday, winning on homecoming with set scores of 25-16, 25-7 and 25-13.

After some struggles early in the first set, the Rams found a rhythm, coming back to win the first set and never trailing in the subsequent two.

“Thacher came aggressive and strong and caught us off guard. The team responded well, though, and we’re able to take care of business. Freshman Oyin Opawumi led the offensive front with 16 kills while Junior Mel Davidson set a quality game,” said coach Jordon Dyer.

The Rams will host St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SM boys beach volleyball beat Arroyo Grande, SLO

The San Marcos High School boys beach volleyball team traveled to Pismo Beach on Saturday, defeating Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo in club league play and concluding round one of the season with a 4-0 record.

Arroyo Grande was dispatched with the Royals claiming two set wins from each of the team’s three pairs, Hansen Streeter and Jack Wilson, Cliff Ficker and Kyle Foley, and Cameron Earls and Nate Loomer.

Following this victory, the three pairs concluded their day with a dominant performance against San Luis Obispo, winning every set played.

Round two of the season will begin today, with the Royals hosting Dos Pueblos at the San Marcos Courts at 4 p.m. Later in the week, San Marcos will take on the Dons at East Beach on Thursday.

– Matt Smolensky