SPORTS ROUNDUP

COURTESY PHOTO

Braeden Doherty (El Toro, 5th) and Andreas Dybdahl (SB, 2nd) are shown with just under a mile to go in the large school boys race at the Clovis Invitational.

SB cross country comes home with win at Clovis Invitational

The Santa Barbara High School boys cross country team won the large school race at the Clovis Invitational, anchored by a second place finish from Andreas Dybdahl.

The Dons scorers finished separated by under a minute, with Cainan Birchim finishing 14th, Oliver Levine finishing 28th, Blaise Snow coming in 32nd and Bode Andrulaitis finishing 45th.

“That was a big race on a big stage for Andreas,” said Coach Olivia Perdices. “He told the team yesterday he wanted to get out with the front group and give himself a chance. He was at the back of a chase pack of 4 with 200 meters to go and got to the front of it. Cheruiyot was at the front of the race from the gun and ran strong wire to wire.

The boys as a whole said they wanted the team win over anything else today. To a man they talked about it not really mattering what the time or order was, they just wanted to race well and put up less points than anyone else. It makes it really gratifying when they bring that attitude to the line and deliver on it.”

Santa Barbara’s girls team finished 30th at the event, led by Mackenna Show and Ridley DeSoto.

Pair of top ten finishes for DP cross country at Clovis Invitational

The Dos Pueblos High School cross country teams took part in the Clovis Invitational on Saturday in Fresno, with the boys team finishing ninth out of 37 teams and the girls managing a tenth place finish out of 33.

For the boys, sophomore Eamon Gordon finished in fourth followed by seniors Tyler Jamieson, Luciani Korshec and Orlando Ye and junior Dominic Corral.

“Eamon Gordon ran another aggressive race up front for the whole race. Tyler Jamieson demonstrated incredible drive through the 2nd mile as he picked off over 50 runners, putting himself in a final mile dogfight; surging and moving through the course,” said boys Coach David Jackson. ”Luciani Koroshek ran in just his third race of the season, and is sharpening his skills. He moved from 103rd at the mile to 56th at the end. He keeps moving up our pack, and he may do that next time. Dominic Corral continued to show terrific focus by staying close to our fourth runner, and refusing to let go. Because of his determination, our pack time was an improvement on our last race.”

For the girls team, senior Phoebe Wolfe Lyons was the school’s top finisher, followed by senior Ellie Gleason, junior Sophie Saleh, sophomore Quinn Gleason and freshman Cate Bishop.

Phoebe Wolfe Lyons executed a really good race as she has become so good at doing. There were 227 runners so the start was crowded. She managed it well and passed 30 runners mid-race and was still able to get 5 more in the last mile,” said girls Coach Micks Purnell. “Quinn Gleason came back from a tough experience last week at the league meet to be our 4th scoring runner. Cate Bishop, who was planned to run in the Frosh-Soph race, took the place of a varsity runner who was sick. She went out a little fast but held together well to get a great time and be our 5th scorer.

Dos Pueblos’ next races will be at the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday. The first event is set to start at 10 a.m.

SM cross country competes in Santa Clarita Invitational

The San Marcos High cross country team took part in the Santa Clarita Invitational on Saturday.

“This course was very challenging. There were lots of steep hills that challenged us throughout the race,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “This is the first race that we have run this season with this kind of terrain. I think our team handled it very well and I know it will give us confidence as we get ready to run at Mt. SAC.”

For the girls team, Shaina King was the top finisher, coming in eighth, followed by Kiala Haas in 11th.

Finishing first for the boys was Ben Callanan in 14th place. He was followed by Leland Sutter, Ayden Welch, Jared Simms and Andrew Robillo.

“I am happy we were able to experience such a difficult course,” said Hantgin. “The heat and terrain definitely added extra adversity, but the Royals were able to work through the pain and compete with a strong field of runners.

Dos Pueblos football takes loss against San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos High School football team faced off against San Marcos on Friday, with San Marcos coming away with the 34-14 victory.

San Marcos was the only team to score in the first three quarters of the game, scoring all 34 of their points before the Dos Pueblos offense found the endzone.

Dos Pueblos got on the board in the fourth quarter, scoring on a pair of short runs by senior running back David Buso. Buso also stood on defense, leading the team with 11 tackles.

Dos Pueblos quarterback Ryan Marsh was 17 for 30 with 189 passing yards. Wide receiver Cairo Rios saw the majority of the action, making 11 catches for 123 yards.

Dos Pueblos’ final two games of the season will come on the road against Santa Barbara and Rio Mesa. The team now has a league record of 1-5, with an overall record of 3-5.