SPORTS ROUNDUP

Cate girls basketball wins season opener over Nordhoff

The Cate girls varsity basketball team won their season opener on Wednesday, defeating Nordhoff 44-19.

Both teams struggled to score early in the game, with the first field goal, a three-pointer by Cate sophomore Sam Jimenez, coming nearly three minutes into the first quarter. Cate would not relinquish their lead for the remainder of the game, leading 23-9 at the half and out-scoring their opponents in each quarter.

“We had outstanding performances across the board and our post player in particular dominated,” said Cate Coach Laura Moore.

Sophia Ospina scored 14 points for the Rams in only 21 minutes of play, while Lilli Whelan turned in her first double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points. Emerson Evans and Mary Foster each contributed eight rebounds, with Foster adding seven points.

“We could not have asked for a better overall effort from our team in their opening game of the 2022-23 season,” said Moore. “We are excited to see all that this group can achieve this year.”

Cate will return to action will come on Nov. 30, when the team will face St. Bonaventure in the Bishop Diego tournament.

Cate soccer falls to Nordhoff

The Cate boys soccer team lost their season opener, falling to Nordhoff 4-1 in an away game.

Cate surrendered an early goal to the Rangers, but responded by tightening up their defense to finish the half down 1-0. The Rams also pushed on offense in the first half, creating a number of scoring opportunities, but were ultimately unable to capitalize.

The second half saw the teams trade goals, with the Rangers scoring in the 55th minute, while the Rams got on the board in the 65th on a goal by Suhuyini Abdul Nafeo. Things went downhill from there for Cate, however, as two more Nordhoff goals placed the game out of reach.

“Even though the scoresheet was not in our favor tonight, both Coach Molina and I are very impressed with the effort, grit and fight our young team showed tonight,” said Coach Jorge Reynoso.

Cate will return to action on Dec. 2, hosting the Stevenson Pirates.

Cate boys basketball cruises to win over Dunn

The Cate boys basketball team dominated Dunn, beating their opponents 51-33.

Cate was led by Babacar Pouye, who powered the team’s effort with 34 points and 28 rebounds.

“Incredible team effort and a great start to the season, allowing our young guys to get an understanding of the pace and speed of a varsity game,” said Coach Andy Gil, singling out the defensive effort of Jacob Gabbay, Josh Butler, Chase Meyer, Peter Lehman, Marley Joseph and Jack Higgins.

“Babacar’s 28 boards is the most rebounds I have seen in a game from a player in my 8 year tenure at Cate,” said Gil. “(I’m) most impressed with his poise and growing into a senior leader and ability to alter shots.”

Cate will next play on Nov. 30 at the Nordhoff Invitational against Villanova Prep.

– Matt Smolensky