SPORTS ROUNDUP: Registration to start for Rincon Classic

Registration will go live at midnight Thursday for the 41st annual Rincon Classic.

You can sign up at rinconclassic.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30.

First priority for the Surf Happens event will go to surfers living in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Ventura.

After that, it will extend to other people living in the region with the 805 area code.

And the kick-off party for the Rincon Classic will take place Jan. 13 at the Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS PACIFICA

Now you know why they’re called the Warriors.

The Carpinteria High School girls water polo team recently lived up to its name with a 25-2 landslide victory over Pacifica High School in Oxnard.

The Warriors led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and held the pace throughout the away game.

“Seniors Kate Isaac and Taylor Classen played well on both sides of the pool leading fast breaks behind good defensive fundamentals,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press. “Ainslee Alexander led all Warriors on the scoresheet with 7 goals.”

On Thursday, Carpinteria will host Foothill Tech at 3:45 p.m. at the Carpinteria Community Pool.

SAN LUIS OBISPO BEATS SANTA YNEZ

San Luis Obispo High School recently defeated Santa Ynez Valley Union High School 4-0 in boys soccer.

Santa Ynez Coach Hector Garcia told the News-Press that the Santa Ynez Pirates fell behind 1-0 early in the first half. The San Luis Obispo Tigers scored three more goals in the second half.

