SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY girls soccer beats Pioneer Valley in opening game

The Santa Ynez girls soccer team (1-0) opened up their 2022-2023 campaign with a 3-0 win on the road against Pioneer Valley.

Santa Ynez’ first goal came in the 26th minute, when Weylin Hawkins scored following a 35-yard free kick by Anya Newton. The Pirates scored again just eight minutes later on a goal by Isabella Rubio assisted by passes from Ava Hamaoui and Janeth Davalos, leaving the score at the end of the first half 2-0.

Santa Ynez remained consistent in the second half, dominating possession and scoring their final goal in the 54th minute when Newton found Ashlin Finely to make the score 3-0.

The Pirates return to action on Friday at 6 p.m., when they host Lompoc.

– Matt Smolensky

Carp girls basketball wins over Thacher

The Carpinteria girls basketball team crushed Thacher on Tuesday, winning by a score of 53-35 and improving its record to 4-4.

The game stayed relatively close in the first two periods, which ended with a 26-20 Carpinteria advantage. The Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 19-6 in the period and expanding their lead to 19 points. A solid fourth quarter saw the lead stretched to a 24 point differential.

Amarisse Camargo led the way for Carpinteria, recording 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jamaica Cook also contributed significantly, scoring 13 points while adding ten rebounds and three steals.

“We started the game with good focus and energy … (and) also played good team defense,” said Coach Henry Gonzales.

“Everyone on our roster contributed positively … I was happy with our overall team play on offense and defense,” he added.

– Matt Smolensky