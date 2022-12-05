Sports Roundup

Bishop Diego dominates at Bird Cage Classic

The Bishop Diego High girls basketball team defeated Coastal Christian on the third day of the Bird Cage Classic, winning 53-28. The team remains undefeated in the tournament.

Galilea De La Cruz led the team in scoring with ten points. She was followed by Diana Mendez, Citlali Morales, Lily Simolon and Jiali Coronado, who each scored eight points.

“We played great team defense in the first half … I’m really happy with how we are playing as a team right now,” said Coach Jeff Burich.

Bishop Diego’s record improved to 7-1 with the win.

On the fourth day of the tournament, Bishop Diego kept their record clean with wins over Thousand Oaks (48-30) and Santa Maria (59-31)

De La Cruz and Simolon again led the way against Thousand Oaks with 18 and 12 points, respectively. Simolon scored the first eight points of the game, which again saw strong defense early from Bishop Diego.

Later, Simolon led in scoring against Santa Maria with 14 points and 12 rebounds, followed by De La Cruz with 11 points and Lara Heinichen with 10. The game also featured tight defensive play from Jiali Coronado, Jaymi Coronado and Citlali Morales.

“These girls are really playing well this early in the season. I’m very pleased with their communication and supportiveness of each other,” said Burich.

Bishop Diego returns to action tonight against Santa Ynez.

– Matt Smolensky

SM boys basketball falls to Simi Valley

The San Marcos boys basketball team lost to Simi Valley on Friday, falling 84-60 at the Bob Hawking Tip Off Showcase.

Simi Valley took control in the first quarter with hot shooting, especially from beyond the arc.

Leading the way for San Marcos was Wyatt Miller with 22 points, while Jack Wilson managed 19.

“I am proud of the way we came out and fought in the second half,” said Royals coach James Kinzler. “We’re learning and growing as a group, and this was another great test for us against a talented Simi team. I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys respond as we gear up for league games starting on Monday.”

The Royals will begin league play today with a home game against Oxnard at 7 p.m.

– Matt Smolensky

DP wrestling places 6th at Newbury Park Invitational

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team competed at the Newbury Park Invitational on Saturday, placing sixth out of 28 teams at the event and scoring 114 total points.

“Overall, the coaches are very happy with the results … There’s a good start to the season, and we plan to build from here,” said Coach Jesse Plowman.

Francisco Espinos placed first in the 106 lb. weight class for Dos Pueblos, while Sam Ramos placed second at 145 lbs., Shaun Vague placed third at 132 lbs., Sylis Penniman placed third at 182 lbs. and Ivan Medina placed seventh at heavyweight.

“All of the kids wrestled hard, and their wins in the tournament contributed to our overall standings (even if they didn’t place),” said Plowman.

The team will host its first match on Tuesday against Buena.

– Matt Smolensky

Cate drops close game to Camarillo to close Nordhoff Invitational

The Cate School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Carmarillo in the Nordhoff Invitational’s tournament championship, falling 62-59 in a game that remained neck-and-neck up until the final buzzer.

Babacar Pouye led the way for Cate with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He was followed by Jengus Ercil with 19 points, while Tyler Martinez contributed 13. Both Pouye and Ercil made the all-tournament team.

“What an awesome game to be a part of, and the growth we showed in the last four days and today will benefit us come league and playoffs,” said Coach Andy Gil. “Looking forward to practice this week and cleaning up small defensive rotations.”

Cate will return to action on Wednesday with an away game at Buena, followed by a Friday game at Santa Clara Oxnard to open league play.

– Matt Smolensky

Carp girls basketball claims victory over Coastal Christian

The Carpinteria High girls basketball team defeated Coastal Christian on Saturday in the Bishop Tournament, winning by a score of 54-32.

The team was led by Jamaica Cook with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Amarisse Camargo with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Charlotte Cooney with 16 points and five rebounds.

“I’m proud of our team for their dedication, commitment and willingness to compete,” said Coach Henry Gonzales. “We played five straight games this past week and 12 games in 17 days. We have taken positive steps every day and look forward to starting league play … at Nordhoff and Channel Islands.”

– Matt Smolensky

Carp boys basketball falls to Rio Mesa in Nordhoff Tournament

The Carpinteria boys basketball team played Rio Mesa in the fourth and final game of the Nordhoff Tournament, coming away with a 78-62 loss.

Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 27 points, while Carlo Suarez contributed 11.

Carpinteria falls to 1-7 with the loss.

The Warriors will open Citrus Coast League play on Wednesday at Nordhoff.

– Matt Smolensky