SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP boys wrestling takes home win against Buena

The Dos Pueblos High boys wrestling team brought home a victory over Buena on Tuesday, winning 43-33.

“This was one of the most exciting high school wrestling meets that I have been a part of,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Jesse Plowman. “It was back and forth at the beginning of the night. Then Buena looked like they were going to get the upper hand, but DP roared back in the final matches. Kudos to the Buena team for putting up a valiant fight.”

Buena started strong, winning a match to go up 5-0, but Dos Pueblos fought back with three straight vicoryies by Shaun Vague, Ryan Crawford and Sam Ramos to go up 13-5.

Buena answered with three straight wins of their own, which in combination with a pair of Dos Pueblos forfeits left the score at 33-13 with five matches left.

Those five matches were each won by Dos Pueblos, with Sylis Penniman, Ivan Medina, Ray Razo, Francisco Espinoza and Cody Pearce each winning by pin, leading to a comeback 43-33 win.

“Overall we are proud of the team and it was a team effort that gave us the win,” said Plowman. “I want especially to thank Ray Razo for stepping up when we needed him.”

Dos Pueblos will return to action tonight against Rio Mesa, followed by the Camarillo Dual Meet Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

– Matt Smolensky

Cate girls basketball beats Thacher

The Cate School girls varsity basketball team opened Frontier League play on Tuesday with a 26-21 win over Thacher.

Both teams had trouble scoring in the first quarter, leading to just a 6-3 Cate lead at the conclusion of the period. Cate’s offensive struggles intensified in the second quarter, scoring only one point to Thacher’s nine to finish the first half down 12-7.

The Rams responded to the Toads best offensive quarter by coming out of halftime in a man-to-man defense, which in combination with a refocused offensive push allowed Cate to pull within three by the end of the third quarter. That momentum led to a fourth quarter that Coach Laura Moore called “the best quarter of basketball that the Rams have played this season.” Keeping Thacher off-balance with tough defense, the Rams outscored their opponents by eight points to capture the 26-21 comeback victory.

Cate will return to action at home on Friday with a home game against Santa Paula.

– Matt Smolensky

Bishop Diego boys basketball cruises to win over Thacher

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team won its first Tri-Valley League game at home against Thacher, taking home a 58-43 victory.

Leading by only four points at half, the Cardinals exploded in the third quarter to outscore the Toads 23-11, while completing a 16-0 run between the third and fourth quarters.

“I felt we were pressing a little too much in the first half. We knew it was a big league game since it was at home and the opener of our league schedule,” said Bishop Diego Coach James Coronado. “But once we settled down, we made some shots and that sparked our defense. Big props to seniors Lui Fernandez, Bryan Trejo and Quran Gossett, who kept us calm and in control the whole time.”

Trejo and Fernandez led the Cardinals with 14 points each, vehicle Isaac Veal chipped in 12.

– Matt Smolensky

DP girls basketball earns victory over Rio Mesa

The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team defeated Rio Mesa on Tuesday, winning 43-34.

“I thank God for the opportunity to coach this amazing team and to share my first league win with them,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “They played really hard like they always do and I’m blessed to share the court with them, win or lose.”

Junior Justin Katz led the way for Dos Pueblos, posting her second double double with 19 points and ten rebounds. Junior Gianna Nichols pitched in 11 points on the night.

Dos Pueblos will return to action tonight at the Oxnard Tournament and will play their next league game against Santa Barbara on Monday.

– Matt Smolensky

Carp girls basketball falls to Nordhoff

The Carpinteria High girls basketball team lost a hard-fought game against Nordhoff on Tuesday, falling 63-51 in their first league matchup.

The Warriors stayed close until the final three minutes of the game, spending much of the game within 4-6 points of their opponents.

“Though our effort was tremendous, you can’t shoot 14-32 from the free throw

line and expect to win,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales. “We had our chances but let them slip away. We will bounce back vs Channel Islands on Thursday.”

Leading the way for the Warriors were Amarisse Camrgo with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Lizbeth Alpizar with 12 points and eight rebounds, Charlotte Cooney with 12 points and Jamaica Cook with eight points and 11 rebounds.

– Matt Smolensky