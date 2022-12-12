SPORTS ROUNDUP

SBHS boys basketball loses to Spring Valley

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team lost a close game against Spring Valley out of Nevada, falling by a score of 53-49.

The score stayed close throughout the contest, with the score knotted up at 21 after the first half, and Spring Valley only outscoring Santa Barbara by four points in the second.

“We had a lot of open looks, but could not get consecutive shots to fall to create a run,” said Santa Barbara Coach Corey Adam, who added that he was “proud of the boys for playing through some adversity this week.

Three sophomores led the way for Santa Barbara in the contest, with Carter Battle returning from an injury to score 13 points while Luke Zuffelato and DJ Wilson contributed 12 and nine, respectively.

The Dons fell to 4-7 after the loss.

SY fall to Porterville at Arroyo Grande Tournament

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team fell to Arroyo Grande Saturday, losing 66-55 at the Arroyo Grande Tournament.

The Pirates were led by Caleb Cassidy with 23 points and 20 rebounds, Jackson Ollenburger with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Kenna Ofaeli with seven points and ten rebounds.

Santa Ynez will return to action Tuesday against Cate.

SM girls water polo falls in semifinals, earns third place

The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game to Los Alamitos in the semifinals, keeping the score close throughout the contest before finally falling by a score of 11-9.

Senior Regam McEachen had two goals, three earned ejections and one steal while sophomore Lucy Haaland-Ford added one goal, one earned ejection and five steals.

Following the tough loss, the Royals went on to play Long Beach Wilson for third place. San Marcos came out firing, leading 5-0 at the end of the first quarter and maintaining a strong lead until finally winning 13-5.

Senior Ava Stryker played a dominating game, recording seven goals and three steals, while Elaia Hamilton led a tough defensive effort with 11 blocks.

“I’m proud of my girls. Although unfortunate to lose, we missed a lot of shots and there are

areas of growth for us. We will get better and it’s all part of the process. Win or lose, I like this team and would not trade it for anything else,” said San Marcos Coach Chuckie Roth.

San Marcos returns to action on Tuesday against Oxnard before taking on Ventura on Wednesday, Santa Barbara on Friday and Foothill High on Saturday.

– Matt Smolensky