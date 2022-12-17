SPORTS ROUNDUP

SM boys basketball falls to Royal

The San Marcos boys basketball team lost to Royal High School of Simi Valley on Thursday, falling 59-46.

“A lot of credit to Royal tonight,” said San Marcos coach, James Kinzler. “They had us on our heels from the start. Our guys battled and hung with them most of the night, but we struggled to find offensive rhythm and get defensive stops when we needed them.”

Wyatt Miller led San Marcos with 14 points while Micah Jacobi contributed ten.

San Marcos will return to action today in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic.

DP girls basketball loses in OT to Cabrillo

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost a close game Thursday, edged out 56-53 by Cabrillo in overtime.

Leading Dos Pueblos in scoring was Gianna Nichols with 14 points and four rebounds. Other notable performances included Carly Letendre’s thirteen points and three assists, Evette Allen’s nine points and ten rebounds, Justin Katz’ eight points and seven assists and Sierra Jewel’s six points and five rebounds.

“Credit to Cabrillo and their coaching staff, they do a great job,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “We didn’t play well defensively tonight and didn’t have the firepower on offense. This is a great learning lesson for our kids heading into our double header on Saturday against Lompoc and heading into the Tournament of Champions next week at Santa Barbara. We need to not let up on teams and keep up the pressure and pace moving forward.”

Dos Pueblos’ record falls to 3-3 with the loss, but the team remains undefeated in league play with a 2-0 record.

DP girls soccer falls to Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team lost to Oxnard on Thursday, losing 2-0.

The loss was Dos Pueblos’ first in league play, leaving the team with a 1-1-2 league record and a 2-2-2 overall record.

“The 0-2 defeat came after we played our best soccer of the season,” said Coach Marco Medina. “We had meaningful possession in the midfield, showed composure and excellent field vision when changing the point of attack, and we created a handful of scoring opportunities. We can build off this as we head into a tough weekend game against Pacifica on Saturday (today).”

SY boys soccer wins over Cabrillo

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team beat Cabrillo 3-1 in a non-league match.

Two of Santa Ynez’ three goals were scored by Aiden Tapia. The first came at the 18 minute mark on a shot assisted by Tristan Amezcua, while the second came on a penalty kick in the second half. Santa Ynez’ other goal came on a shot by Spencer Silverman in the 25th minute.

Cabrillo’s lone goal came on a free kick.

SM boys soccer defeats Buena

The San Marcos boys soccer team won a close game against Buena, coming away with a 2-1 victory.

San Marcos’ Luke Sheffey scored the team’s first goal in the first half on a free kick, while the second came on a shot by Jose Ramirez assisted by Tuly Knoles.

“Buena’s midfield was an excellent challenge for our midfield to defend and attack against,” said Coach Paul Mclean. “Senior Kevin Mora and Sophomore Jose Ramirez were very good for us all night. They defended well, won possession and started our attack. Our back line with Freddy Gonzalez in goal, Justin Hess, Leo Vico, Stevie Bradley and Easton Rose did a great job seeing the game out. Buena tested us in lots of ways and we became a better team tonight by fighting through it. It was a good result.”

San Marcos will return to action today against Santa Barbara.