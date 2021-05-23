SPORTS ROUNDUP

Gauchos break out the bats in doubleheader sweep

The UCSB baseball team racked up 16 hits in their 16 innings of action Saturday, taking both games against UC Riverside.

The Gauchos (34-18 overall, 24-11 in Big West) won the opener 14-3, and took the second game 12-0 in seven innings.

UCSB used a six-run third inning to jump ahead in Game 1. Cole Cummings started the scoring with an RBI single, followed by back-to-back two-run doubles by Broc Mortensen and Jason Willow. Gianni Bloom’s infield single rounded out the scoring in the inning. UCSB took a 10-1 lead in the eighth, and added four in the ninth, capped by John Newman Jr.’s two-run single.

Rodney Boone picked up the win, striking out 13 over 6 ⅔ innings of work.

In Game 2, Cory Lewis faced the minimum in his two-hit, seven inning shutout. He allowed just one walk and struck out five.

Mortensen went deep and drove in five runs in Game 2, while Jason Willow went 4-5 with a homer and drove in a pair. Zach Rodriguez tallied three hits in his four plate appearances and also drove in two.

The two teams will be back in action at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DOS PUEBLOS 14, TROY 4

The Chargers doubles teams clinched eight of nine sets as Dos Pueblos (12-2) advanced to the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.

Will Steinberg took two sets at No. 2 singles, while Ryan Belkin won three sets at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, the pairing of Andy Yang and Nikhil Gupta won with scores of 6-3, 6-1. Hugh Sutherlan and Connor MacPherson won with scores of 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, and Keaton Cross and Daniel Truong won with scores of 6-1, 6-0, 6-2.

SERVITE 16, CATE 2

The Rams fell to top-seeded Servite High Saturday in the second round of CIF-SS Division 3 competition.

The doubles pairing of Will Vancia and Ethan Bloom were the only team that managed to secure wins for Cate.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

CHANNEL LEAGUE FINALS

Santa Barbara got strong performances from its 4×400 relay teams for both the girls and boys teams in Saturday’s Channel League Championships.

For the girls, the team of Mackenna Show, Clara Aviani, Zia Frausto and Anne Knecth finished with a time of 4:07.96, seven seconds better than the team’s time a week ago.

San Marcos took the 4×100 meters with a time of 51:45.

Knecht took the 400 meters with a personal best of 1:01.69. Mila Speet took first in the long jump (16-6.75) and second in the triple jump (34-3.5). Frausto took second in the 100 (13.23) and 200 meters (27:07).

For the boys, Blaise Winston took home the high jump (6-0) and 300 meter hurdles (42.05), as well as second in the 400 meters (51.29). He also anchored the second place 4×400 meter relay (Drew DeLozier, Cason Goodman, Blaise Snow and Winston) who ran a season best 3:37.51.

Discus throwers Daneil Terkhein (130-00) and Logan O’Keefe (122-11) took second and third. Winston, Terkhein and O’Keefe all qualified for CIFs. DeLozier took third in the 800 (2:01.51) and also qualified.

The CIF-SS Division 2 preliminaries will be held June 5 at Moorpark High.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

LA REINA 40, BISHOP DIEGO 37

Elliot Redkey scored nine points and Lily Simolon added eight points in the Cardinals’ loss Saturday morning.

Bishop will learn this morning if it will receive an at-large playoff berth.

PREP BASEBALL

ST. BONAVENTURE 12, BISHOP DIEGO 7

Luc Maho and Jack Stowe each had two hits and drove in a run in Bishop’s loss Saturday.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 68, VENTURA 54

Andrew Douglas poured in 21 points to lead the Dons to victory Friday night.

Erik Strandberg added 16 points and Miles Thompson scored 14 points.

Santa Barbara will find out its playoff draw today.

PREP BASEBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 11, CABRILLO 2

Ryan Spsehyock struck out 10 batters in his five scoreless innings, while also racking up multiple hits in Friday’s win.

Kellen Montgomery, Greg MArmo and Joe Talarico also had multi-hit games. Jackson Greaney had a double and RBI, and Mikey Perez scored a run and drove in a run.

The Chargers improve to 15-6 overall and 10-3 in Channel League play.

