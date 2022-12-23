SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos boys soccer finishes Torrance Tournament

The San Marcos High boys soccer team lost a pair of matches to close out the Torrance Tournament on Wednesday, falling to Animo by a score of 3-0 before being edged out by Palos Verdes in a close 3-2 game.

The Royals were shut out in their quarterfinal match against Animo. Coach Paul McLean said the loss resulted from San Marcos’ failure to capitalize on scoring chances, while Animo was able to take advantage of instances in which the Royals lost their defensive shape.

In their second game, the Royals quickly went down by two goals against Palos Verdes. San Marcos was able to come back to tie the game on a 30-yard strike from senior captain Tully Knoles followed by a goal by Leonel Olivo. While the Royals pushed hard for a winning goal, they were ultimately unable to deliver, eventually losing the game on penalty kicks.

“We were really pleased with our performance this afternoon,” said McLean of the second game. “After going down early in the game, our team responded really well and found ways to get back into the game. It was a good mental challenge for us. Freshman Sergio Ramirez and sophomore Luis Botello did a great job at outside back. They started a lot of our attacking play.

“All four teams we played were good challenges for us and showed us where we need to improve and where we have progressed. It is a great tournament for that,” McLean added.

The Royals are 6-1-2 and will return to action at Dos Pueblos on Jan. 5.

Dos Pueblos boys basketball beats Channel Islands

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team defeated Channel Islands on Wednesday, winning by a score of 56-39.

The game stayed close in the first half, which came to a close with Dos Pueblos trailing by two, 28-26. Dos Pueblos then exploded in the third quarter, recording 20 points while holding their opponents to only two. The fourth quarter extended Dos Pueblos’ lead by one, leading to the decisive final score of 56-49.

Joe Talarico led Dos Pueblos with 14 points, 12 of which came during the team’s third quarter explosion. Talarico earned all-tournament honors alongside teammate Micah Goss.

Dos Pueblos’ record improved to 4-6 with the win.

DP girls basketball falls to San Diego team

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost to San Marcos (San Diego) on Wednesday, falling by a score of 57-43.

Justin Katz led Dos Pueblos with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Evette Allen contributed eight points, three rebounds and a steal while also playing intense defense. Gianna Nichols and Carly Letendre shared the rebounding lead with Katz, each supplying five.

“We played a very well-coached San Marcos (San Diego) team,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “Respect to them for the win and competing at a high level.

“Win or lose, I am confident in this group and I think we will be peaking at the right time,” he added.

With the loss, Dos Pueblos falls to 5-5 on the season.

Bishop Diego boys basketball falls to Polytechnic

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team lost their final round of the Jim Bashore Classic, falling to Polytechnic by a score of 64-56.

The game stayed close throughout, with the first half ending with the teams tied at 33. Polytechnic came out in the third quarter with a run to take a 49-43 lead, one that would not be relinquished the rest of the way.

“I felt we just didn’t have the energy at the end of the game to push ourselves over the top,” said Coach James Coronado. “We did our best to stay in it, but our rotations were slow and our rebounding wasn’t there tonight … I believe we will get there, but we needed a spark off the bench and we didn’t get it.”

Isaac Veal led the Cardinals with 27 points, while Lui Fernandez supplied six.

Carpinteria boys basketball falls to deToledo

The Carpinteria High boys basketball team lost decisively on the final day of the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic, falling by a score of 78-48.

Carpinteria was led by Sabastian Campuzano’s 11 points, while Kainoa Glasgow scored ten, Sawyer Kelly contributed nine, Mario Serrano added eight and Israel Samaguey finished with seven.

The Warriors fell to 2-10 with the loss. The team will return to action today against Hueneme.

– Matt Smolensky