SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Barbara beats Holy Martyrs at Holiday Classic

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team hung on for a close 80-77 victory over Holy Martyrs on the first day of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic on Tuesday.

The first quarter ended with Holy Martyrs up 20-17, but Santa Barbara grabbed the lead in the second, eventually winding up ahead by as much as 12 points during the third. Holy Martyrs staged a comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling the game within one point beore a pair of free throws by Carter Battle secured Santa Barbara’s final margin of victory.

Luke Zuffelato led Santa Barbara with 34 points while Tobin Shyrock scored 12 and Finn Wipps and Jack Holdren combined to supply 15.

Dos Pueblos girls basketball falls to Saugus

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost to Saugus on Tuesday, falling by a score of 59-40.

“Credit to Saugus, who outplayed us,” said Coach Manny Murrillo. “There were some positives. We got some good looks on offense, we competed until the end, and we got Lauren Robles in the lineup now. It will take a few games for her to get her legs and conditioning back but that will add some offense we have been missing … We just seemed flat and never really got into our rhythm.”

Leading Dos Pueblos was Carly Letendre with 15 points and four rebounds. Justine Kats contributed 13 points and three rebounds.

Dos Pueblos fell to a 6-6 record with the loss.

Dos Pueblos boys basketball edges Rio Mesa

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team defeated Rio Mesa on Tuesday, winning by a score of 74-68.

“This was a tightly contested game,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zaora. “Righetti did a good job rebounding and making it hard for us to get offensive boards. We were able to use our changing defenses in the second half which allowed us to create some distance.”

Joe Talarico led Dos Pueblos with 30 points while Justin Stock scored 19 and Daniel Mauldin contributed ten.

Dos Pueblos improved to 5-6 with the win.

Carpinteria boys basketball crushed by Bishop Diego

The Carpinteria High boys basketball team lost by a wide margin to Bishop Diego on Tuesday, losing 56-29.

Senior Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 11 points while Sophomore Sebastian Campuzano added six and Junior Mario Serrano and senior Israel Samaguey each scored five.

Bishop Diego was led by Bryan Trejo’s 15 points. Eight players added at least five points for the Cardinals.

Carpinteria falls to 3-11 with the loss. The team will return to action on Jan. 4 against Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos boys soccer falls to Crespi

The Dos Pueblos High boys soccer team lost to Crespi on Tuesday, falling by a score of 2-1.

“Our boys came up, battling a pretty tall, and competent, Crespi high soccer team,” said Coach Matt York. “Both sides really fought to control the pace and the strategy during the first half.”

Dos Pueblos went into the half up by one, with a goal scored by senior Matt Sillers. Crespi evened the score early in the second half, eventually taking the lead with two minutes left inthe game.

“Man of the match award goes to captain Gio Jimenez, who erased a lot of problems for us in the middle and was great with his dribbling in tight spaces,” said York. “As coaches, we were proud of the fight and effort they showed despite having to shuffle our lineup with many personnel changes over the holidays. No player embodied that more than JV call-up junior Eden Ordaz Velasco who played great for us at center back.”

Dos Pueblos fell to 1-6 with the loss.

– Matt Smolensky