SPORTS ROUNDUP

Bishop Diego girls basketball crushes Vaghn

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team dominated Vaughn in the Avalon Classic, winning by a score of 44-26.

Leading Bishop Diego was Galilea De La Cruz with 29 points while Jaymi Coronado scored eight.

The first half saw Bishop Diego lead by as much as 13, but settle for a five point lead at the half. The team created separation in a third quarter that saw Vaughn shut out.

“Citlali Morales had a great defensive game and it was nice to see Gali (De La Cruz) shoulder the scoring,” said Coach Jeff Burich.

The team is 14-1 after the win.

Dos Pueblos boys basketball falls to Stockdale

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team lost to Stockdale on Wednesday, falling by a score of 82-49.

Stockdale outscored Dos Pueblos in every quarter, establishing a big lead with a 21-point differential in the first.

“Stockdale made it really hard on us to get in rhythm on offense,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “They had a fast start and we had a hard time playing from behind.”

Justin Stock scored 16 points for Dos Pueblos while Matthew Zamora contributed with seven assists and good defense and Shane Grant had a good night on both ends of the court.

Dos Pueblos falls to 5-7 with the loss.

Dos Pueblos girls basketball edged by Chatsworth

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost a close game to Chatsworth on Wednesday, falling 54-51.

Justine Katz led Dos Pueblos with 22 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Carly Letendre added 14 points, five rebounds and a steal while Sierra Jewel contributed a team-leading eight rebounds to go with six points. Gianna Nichols added seven rebounds and six points.

Dos Pueblos falls to 6-7 with the loss.

Dos Pueblos boys soccer overcome by Hart, Fulton

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team suffered a pair of shutout defeats, falling to Hart on Wednesday and to Fulton on Thursday, losing both games by a score of 2-0.

The games each remained scoreless in the first half, with Hart and then Fulton scoring their goals in the second.

Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York praised the Thursday performance of Miguel Greenberg “for being potent for us on offense and creating opportunities.” York also singled out the “sefless” defensive play of Noe Pina Duarte and the “tremendous effort” of Ryan Orozco.

Dos Pueblos fell to 1-8 with the losses.

Dos Pueblos girls soccer splits at Buena Soccer Showcase

The Dos Pueblos High girls soccer team came away from the Buena Soccer Showcase with a loss and a win, first losing 2-0 to Royal on Wednesday and then beating Cleveland 1-0 on Thursday.

Royal scored on a set piece and a counter attack to secure its win in a game that Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina said was hampered by rain.

Against Cleveland, Dos Pueblos scored after a series of short, quick passes ended with a Miranda Hough Pattison goal. Contributing to the shutout were goalkeepers Elena Andrews and Maggie Gallup.

“After a rough start, we ended with a solid performance against Cleveland. All of my 19 players had sufficient time on the field and showed that when given an opportunity, they can perform at a high level. As a coach, I am always pleased when the team gives full effort and starts playing to their potential,” said Medina.

After the games, Dos Pueblos’ record stands at 3-4-2.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky