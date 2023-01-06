SPORTS ROUNDUP

Bishop Diego boys basketball beats Foothill Tech

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team won a close game at home against Foothill Tech, defeating the visitors 66-60.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start, coming away with a 23-10 lead in the first quarter, but the Dragons battled back to narrow the lead the rest of the way, outscoring Bishop Diego in the third and fourth quarters to make the contest a close one.

“They’re a disciplined team with a great coach, so I knew they wouldn’t go away very easily,” said Bishop Diego Coach James Coronado.

“A big credit to our leader, Bryan Trejo, who kept them at bay with his leadership and ball handling,” added Coronado. “They simply couldn’t stay in front of him and whenever we needed a big bucket, he was up to the task.”

Trejo led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Isaac Veal contributed 12.

The Dragons were led by Sam Noah and Ashton Brown, who scored 25 and 18 points, respectively.

Carp boys basketball fall to Santa Paula

The Carpinteria High boys basketball team lost at home to Santa Paula, falling by a score of 55-42.

Senior Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 25 points while junior Mario Serrano added seven.

The loss dropped Carpinteria to a 3-12 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the Citrus Coast League.

Carpinteria returns to action tonight at 7:30 p.m. against visiting Fillmore.

Dos Pueblos boys basketball defeated by San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team lost to San Marcos on Wednesday, falling by a score of 49-46.

The two teams traded heavy blows in the first half, with San Marcos outscoring Dos Pueblos 21-8 in the first quarter and Dos Pueblos returning the favor with a 20-6 second quarter to go into the half with a one point lead. That lead was expanded in the third quarter, in which Dos Pueblos outscored their opponents 12-6, but San Marcos made up the gap and then some with a 16-6 fourth quarter for the comeback victory.

The loss dropped Dos Pueblos to a 5-9 record.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky