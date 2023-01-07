SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP boys soccer loses to SM

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team lost to San Marcos on Thursday, falling by a score of 3-0.

San Marcos’ first goal was scored in the 28th minute, and it would be the only goal scored in the first half.

“Going into the half, our team felt pretty good that we were able to hang with this talented San Marcos team,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York.

However, just two minutes into the second half, San Marcos scored again, securing their third goal just six minutes later.

“I thought senior forward Matt Sillers played an excellent game up front for us and was responsible for some of our only dangerous play on the night, senior fullback Ryan Orosco ran hard for us up and down the sideline all game, and freshman center back Andrew Gomez played with the composure and calmness of a senior … even against a rival,” said York.

Dos Pueblos’ record dropped to 1-8 on the year.

DP girls soccer plays SM to a draw

The Dos Pueblos High girls soccer team secured a 0-0 tie against San Marcos on Thursday.

“The players have shown patience and discipline on defense by earning another shutout,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina. “Kudos to Elena Andrews for a dynamic save on a free-kick just before the end of the first half.”

The draw brings Dos Pueblos’ league record to 1-2-3, with an overall record of 2-3-3.

Dos Pueblos returns to action on Tuesday against Santa Barbara.

Carp girls basketball edges Fillmore

The Carpinteria High girls basketball team won a close game against Fillmore on Thursday, coming away with a 42-39 victory.

The Warriors led by five and four after the first and second quarters, respectively, and expanded that lead to eight points by the end of the third. Fillmore put together a late run in the fourth quarter, eventually cutting the lead to three. Timely free throw shooting helped Carpinteria stave off the comeback.

Leading the way for Carpinteria was Amarisse Camargo, who scored 29 points while securing 11 rebounds.

“It was not our best effort of the year, but we found a way to stay ahead and win the game,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzalez.

Carpinteria now sports an 8-8 record, and will play in the coming week against both Malibu and Nordhoff.

DP girls basketball falls to Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team lost to Pacifica on Thursday, falling by a score of 67-32.

Justin Katz led Dos Pueblos with ten points and seven rebounds, while Carly Letendre also scored ten points to go along with five rebounds. Lauren Robles contributed six points.

“I was pleased with the girls’ effort in the second half,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “They played hard regardless of the score and we got better.”

Dos Pueblos falls to 2-2 with the loss, and will return to action on Tuesday against Oxnard.

SM girls basketball victorious over Buena

The San Marcos High girls basketball team defeated Buena, winning 61-44. The win was San Marcos’ first ever against Buena.

Leading San Marcos was Ellie Monson with 25 points, while Michelle Arellanes and Mia Martinez-Tomatis each contributed 12.

Bishop Diego girls basketball beats Santa Clara

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team defeated Santa Clara on Thursday, winning 53-23.

Galilea De La Cruz led Bishop Diego with 16 points and five rebounds. Lily Simolon added 12 points and Lara Henichin contributed 11.

“I liked the way we pushed the ball and I thought our defense set the tone,” said Bishop Diego Coach Jeff Burich. “Citlali Morales, Jiali Coronado, Jaymi Coronado and Diana Mendez were aggressive and got us going in transition and gave us great contributions. It was a good having our full squad back for the first league game.”

Bishop Diego now owns a 17-2 overall record, while starting out 1-0 in league play.

Bishop Diego returns to action on Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky