SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY competes in Girls CA Invitational Tournament

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Ynez’ Hailee Taylor, left,finished in fifth place at the Girls CA Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Teammate Malia Ortiz,above, finished in sixth.

The Santa Ynez girls wrestling team took part in the Girls CA Inviational Tournament on Saturday at Morro Bay High School, coming away with a number of wins.

Hailee Taylor led the Pirates, going 4-1 in the 139-pound division and bringing home a fifth place medal. In the 113-pound division, Malia Ortiz went 3-2 and finished in sixth place, while Kylie Franson brought home a win in the 133-pound division.

Bishop Diego boys basketball edges Cate

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team overcame Cate in a close game, winning by a score of 47-41.

Cate led the game for most of the first half, but Bishop Diego came back to end the second quarter in a 24-24 tie. Bishop Diego continued to battle in the second half, outscoring Cate in the third and fourth quarter to finish the game with a seven-point advantage.

“We started off slow and that got their team and their crowd into the game early. From there, we had to battle back for the remainder of the game,” said Bishop Diego Coach James Coronado. “Credit to their guys, they were aggressive and that threw us off for a bit, but I like how we responded in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter … Big props to Ryder Torres, who came in as a spark and helped us offensively.”

Torres led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Bryan Trejo contributed 11.

“Great teams stick together during the rough times and I felt we did that and it helped us pull it out,” said Coronado. “I told our guys that sometimes great teams have to win ugly. This definitely wasn’t our best game, but we got the win and that’s what counts.”

Cate was led by Marcus Scudder’s ten points, while Coach Andrew Gil singled out the play of Jegus Ercil, Jacob Gabbay and Josh Butler.

“I credit Bishop Diego and Head Coach James Coronado for having his guys all over the boards and loose balls and creating lots of second chance opportunities and shots per possession,” said Gil. “I loved our effort and heart we showed today. We did a great job in the first half getting the ball out in transition and getting layups … We limit our unforced turnovers and get a bit bigger boxing out for rebounds and this team will continue to get better and better. We put ourselves in a great position to win today.”

DP earns victory over Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team defeated Pacifica on Wednesday, outscoring their opponents 47-37.

Dos Pueblos set the tone in the first quarter, outscoring Pacifica 20-8 to give their opponents a deficit that they wouldn’t recover from despite outscoring Dos Pueblos in the second and fourth quarters.

“Tonight was a very good game for us,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “It was definitely a team victory. I was proud of the way they responded after an earlier result this week.”

Dos Pueblos improved to 6-9 on the season, while sporting a 1-3 record in league games.

Carp boys basketball overwhelmed by Nodhoff

The Carpenteria boys basketball team lost by a wide margin to Nordhoff, falling 60-19.

Carpinteria was led by Sebastian Campuzano with 11 points.

The team is not 3-14 overall and will continue its season Wednesday at Malibu.

Carp girls water polo splits day two of Buena Invitational

The Carpinteria girls water polo team came away with a win and a loss on the second day of the Buena Invitational, beating Cajon 7-3 before losing 4-5 in sudden-death overtime to Mayfield.

Against Cajon, Carpinteria was led by Taylor Classen and Giulia Piccoletti with three goals each, while Lilli Nemetz scored one. Goalie Erin Otsuki recorded 16 blocks and two steals.

In the game against Mayfield, in which fifth place was at stake, Carpinteria took part in a tough defensive battle that never saw a lead of more than one goal. All four regulation quarters ended in a tie before Mayfield scored on its first possession of overtime to win the game.

Nemetz score three goals in the second game, while Piccolett added one. Otsuki managed to block 15 shots on goal.

The Warriors finished 2-2 in the tournament, averaging 5.3 goals per game and finishing in sixth place.

“It was a fantastic tournament with evenly ranked teams creating close, challenging matches,” said Carpinteria Coach Jon Otsuki.

The Warriors return to action today against Channel Islands before playing Hueneme on Tuesday and Santa Paula on Thursday. Carpinteria will then take part in a tournament hosted by Oxnard on Friday and Saturday.

DP girls water polo falls to Oaks Christian

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team lost a close game to Oaks Christian on Saturday, falling by a score of 11-10.

Dos Pueblos allowed seven goals in the first quarter, but fought back to earn the opportunity to tie the game with seven seconds left in the game.

The near-comeback was a team effort, with Emma Gilbert, Athena Wigo, Frankie Court and Ava Bennet finishing with two goals apiece. Alina King and Hana Abel each contributed a goal, while Megan Garner took the juice out of the Oaks Christian offense with several important steals.

Dos Pueblos now sports a 5-4 overall record and will next play on Tuesday against Santa Barbara.

Cate boys soccer shuts out Foothill Tech

The Cate boys soccer team faced off against Foothill Tech for their first game of the new year, defeating their opponents by a score of 2-0.

The game remained scoreless in the first half, but aggressive second half play saw the Rams create multiple scoring opportunities. The first goal came in the 65th minute, when Ari Seal scored on the rebound of a blocked Samuel Anum shot. The second goal came ten minutes later, when Alex Gallegos scored with an assist from Suhuyini Abdul Nafeo.

“We were a little concerned with what kind of shape our team would be in after the two week break and only one practice,” said Cate Coach Jorge Reynoso. “We’ve been playing great soccer on the defensive and mid-thirds of the field, but struggling to get our offense going, so it was great to finally wake up and convert some of those chances.”

Cate will return to action on Thursday when Saint Bonaventure comes to town.

SM girls soccer wins over Santa Barbara

The San Marcos girls soccer team shut out Santa Barbara, winning 3-0.

San Marcos started the scoring early when Caitlin Sparks scored an easy goal in the fifth minute after stealing a pass from the Santa Barbara goalie. Leilani Venegas added another goal in the 28th minute on a penalty kick, giving San Marcos a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Cecilia Mock scored the team’s third goal on a free kick in the 77th minute.

“This was a big win for us,” said San Marcos Coach Brian Ziegenhagen. “Scoring was something we wanted to improve on during our games and girls really captured that moment.”

San Marcos next plays on Tuesday with a matchup against Oxnard.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky