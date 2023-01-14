SPORTS ROUNDUP

SM boys soccer defeats Pacifica

The San Marcos High boys soccer team overcame Pacifica, winning 2-1.

“Pacifica has a strong front line that was a handful for our backline,” said San Marcos Paul McLean. “We had a few things go against our team tonight and we were really pleased as coaches to see how our boys responded. Our composure improved and our movement became even better.”

Pacifica drew first blood in the contest, scoring its goal in the opening minutes of the game. The team kept its lead for only 20 minutes, when San Marcos tied it up with a goal from Justin Hess.

In the second half, San Marcos struck again with a header from Jose Ramirez. From there, the defense managed to stifle Pacifica to earn the win.

“Jose Ramirez was the man of the match for us. He was absolutely dominant in the mid field and then came through with an excellent goal.” said McLean. “The backline of Steve Bradley, Justin Hess, Leo Vico and Easton Rose defended well all night. Steve won several one on one battles for us.”

The Royals are 8-1-2 and 6-0 in league. They play again on Saturday at home against Oxnard at 3 p.m.

Cate boys soccer beats St. Bonaventure

The Cate boys soccer team won over St. Bonaventure, winning 3-1 in a game hosted by Cate at San Marcos High School due to flooding on Cate’s soccer pitch.

The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, when Samuel Anum scored. This lead would stand until the final minute of regulation play, when the Seraphs managed to even up the game.

Cate came out strong in overtime, scoring a goal on a header by Max Moore in the 81st minute. Two minutes later, Suhuyini Abdul Nafeo provided an insurance goal, giving the game its final score.

“We did an excellent job of possessing, passing and defending, but we still need to learn balance and consistency,” said Cate Coach Jorge Reynoso. “We have a very young team that has lots of individual talent and we are still in the process of learning to play as a team. I’m very proud of how these young men responded after the opponents tied the match.”

Cate will return to action with a game against Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

DP girls soccer falls to Ventura

The Dos Pueblos High girls soccer team lost to Ventura on Thursday, falling by a score of 1-0.

The game stayed scoreless until the final two minutes, when Ventura managed to score the lone goal of the match.

“It was a physical, fast-paced game for 80 minutes,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina. “We worked relentlessly on defense and created a handful of scoring opportunities in the attacking 3rd. We are getting close to playing a complete game. The players were clearly disappointed in the result.”

Dos Pueblos fell to 3-5-3 with the loss. The team will return to action on Tuesday at Buena.

Carp boys soccer shuts out Malibu

The Carpinteria High boys soccer team defeated Malibu, winning by a score of 2-0.

“It was a constant battle for control of the ball right from the start, but we couldn’t control the ball or connect a pass since the field was very muddy,” said Carpinteria Coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “Although the field wasn’t in great shape, we still managed to push forward and look for the go-ahead goal.”

That opportunity came in the 50th minute on a goal by Angel Zepeda with an assist from Raul Reyes.

Despite continual pressure from Malibu, the Carpinteria defense held firm, holding their opponent scoreless.

Carpinteria’s second goal was scored by Ulises Segura with an assist from Ricardo Rodriguez.

“I felt like this was a great win for us to help the boys get motivated for our next games after a couple losses on the road last week,” said Coach Rodriguez. “The boys fought hard today and got a well-deserved win.”

DP boys soccer defeats Ventura

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team came away with a victory against Ventura on Thursday, winning by a score of 2-0.

Dos Pueblos’ first goal came in the first half off the foot of Matt Sillers, while Tiago Rodriguez scored in the second half to give the team some breathing room.

In addition to Sillers and Rodriguez, Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York singled out Noah Severson and goalkeeper Bryce Hemman as contributing significantly to the win.

Dos Pueblos improves to 2-9-1 with the win.

SY boys basketball slaughters Orcutt Academy

The Santa Ynez High boys basketball team dominated Orcutt Academy, winning 76-25.

Five players finished in double figures for the Pirates. Leading the way was Caleb Cassidy with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackson Ollenburger scored 13 points, Hale Durbiano contributed 12 points, Landon Lasson added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Jaiden Mendoza scored ten points.

DP girls basketball falls to Buena

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost to Buena on Thursday, falling by a score of 54-36.

Gianna Nichols led Dos Pueblos with 11 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Lauren Robles scored nine points and two rebounds. Leading the team in rebounds were Evette Allen and Justin Kats with six each.

Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo said the team was hurt by 20 turnovers.

Dos Pueblos will play Ventura tonight, going into the game with a 7-11 record after the loss.

Carp girls basketball loses to Nordhoff

The Carpinteria girls basketball team fell to Nordhoff on Thursday, losing 51-42.

Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzalez said the team “played with tremendous effort, enthusiasm and Warrior Pride for a full 32 minutes. However, it just wasn’t to be.”

Carpinteria led 16-9 after the first period, with ten of those points scored by Jamaica Cook while providing multiple rebounds. The Rangers staged a comeback in the second, cutting Carpinteria’s lead to 29-26 at the half.

Nordhoff took the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 13-4 in the period. A back and forth battle ensued in the fourth, with Nordhoff making the plays necessary to retain the lead.

“Our effort was excellent, but the execution in putting the ball in the hoop was not what we wanted,” said Gonzalez. “We will get better at sustaining our high level of execution and learn to finish out games.”

Carpinteria was led by Cook’s 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Charlotte Cooney added 12 points and Amarisse Camargo contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Carpinteria will play tonight against Hueneme, taking an 8-9 record into the game.

Carp girls water polo dominates Santa Paula

The Carpinteria High girls water polo team annihilated Santa Paula, winning by a lopsided 15-1.

Despite the score, Carpinteria started out slow, scoring two goals in the first quarter. The offensive explosion began in the second, when Carpinteria scored four goals in the first 1:31.

Giulia Piccoletti led Carpinteria with six goals. Lilli Nemetz scored three and Taassen added two, while Kate Isaac, Francis Bennett, Monica Delgado and Devyn Clayton each added a goal.

Goalie Erin Otsuki registered only nine blocked shots on the day, but assisted four goals.

The Warriors improved to 8-4 on the season with a 2-0 league mark after the game.

-Compiled by Matt Smolensky