SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY boys soccer beats Morro Bay

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Ynez soccer player Aiden Tapia scored all three of his team’s goals on Friday.

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team brought home a win on Friday, beating Morro Bay 3-1.

Senior Aiden Tapia had a dominant game for the Pirates, scoring all three goals between the 19th and 50th minute of the game. Morro Bay scored its loan goal in the 44th minute.

SM boys soccer beats Oxnard

The San Marcos High boys soccer team defeated Oxnard, winning by a score of 2-0.

After a scoreless first half, Javi Elias scored the game’s first goal and Favi Rosales scored the second goal with five minutes remaining in the game.

“Oxnard is a solid team with good players at every position,” said Coach Paul McLean. “Neither team was able to play the way we wanted due to the conditions and standing water across the field. We thought our boys adapted to the conditions really well. There were areas on the field where we could play with possession and then areas we had to play long and we did so.”

The Royals improve to 8-0 with the win, and will return to action today at Rio Mesa.

DP girls water polo wins two

The Dos Pueblos High girls water polo team won a pair of games Saturday, defeating Yucaipa 8-3 before overcoming Martin Luther King High 8-4.

Dos Pueblos held Yucaipa scoreless in the first half, which ended with a 4-0 score. Yucaipa kept it closer in the second half, only being outscored 4-3, but was unable to overcome Dos Pueblos’ early advantage. Goalie Megan Garner managed nine saves for Dos Pueblos, while Coach Chris Parrish singled out the play of Athena Wigo and Ava Bennet, saying the “played great on both sides of the pool, scoring, making steals and big shot blocks.”

Against Martin Luther King High, Dos Pueblos faced a closer game in the first half, which ended with a 3-2 advantage. Dos Pueblos created separation in the second half, outscoring their opponent 5-2 the rest of the way. Emma Gilbert and Hana Abel each scored three goals in the game, while Garner added eight saves.

Dos Pueblos came out of the day with a 8-6 record.

Carp regains footing on second day of Oxnard Tournament

The Carpinteria High girls water polo team came away with a pair of wins on the second day of the Oxnard Tournament, beating the Malibu Sharks 8-3 before dispatching Thousand Oaks 7-4.

Leading Carpinteria’s comeback from day one’s 0-2 performance was Giulia Piccoletti. The sophomore scored nine of the team’s 15 goals, with five against Malibu and four against Thousand Oaks.

In the first game, Piccoletti scored three of her five goals in the first quarter, leading to Carpinteria’s 6-2 halftime lead. Lili Nemetz scored twice in the game, Kate Isaac added a goal and goalie Erin Otsuki recorded 12 blocks and three assists.

Thousand Oaks presented a greater challenge for Carpinteria, as the Warriors trailed by one at the end of the first quarter and went in the half in a 3-3 tie. The game remained close in the third quarter, which finished with a 4-4 tie. Piccoletti carried Carpinteria through a dominant fourth quarter performance, returning from an earlier injury to score the final three goals of the game for the win.

Francis Bennett added two goals against Thousand Oaks while Taylor Classen contributed one. Otsuki recorded 13 blocks and two assists.

The Warriors came away from the tournament with a 2-2 performance, leading to an overall record of 10-6. The team will return to action Thursday at Channel Islands.

DP wrestlers do well at SY Invitational Tournament

The Dos Pueblos High wrestling team took part in the Santa Ynez Invitational Tournament on Saturday, with three wrestlers placing.

Samuel Ramos led the way for Dos Pueblos, placing in second place. Sylis Penniman and Cody Pearce also contributed, finishing in third and fifth place, respectively.

Dos Pueblos will take part in a dual meet in Oxnard on Wednesday ahead of wrestling in the CIT Tournament next weekend.

SM boys basketball falls to Rio Mesa

The San Marcos boys basketball team lost a close game against Rio Mesa on Friday, falling by a score of 47-43.

San Marcos lept out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter, but struggled to score for the remainder of the game. The team did keep it close enough to have a chance to tie with 14 seconds remaining, but missed a layup before Rio Mesa scored two more points on free throws.

“I know our guys are disappointed to let that one slip through our fingers, especially after such a hot start,” said James Kinzler. “A lot of credit to Rio Mesa for making clutch free throws in the 4th quarter and hitting big shots when it mattered most. Our guys fought hard, really can’t say enough about our effort tonight. We had trouble with their size inside and with their defensive pressure, but we had our chances and just couldn’t capitalize.”

Leading the Royals was Wyatt Miller with 14 points, while Owen Lauderdale had ten. Ben Treadway and Andre McCullough each contributed six.

The loss drops San Marcos to a 3-3 Channel League record with an overall mark of 5-13.

San Marcos will next play on Wednesday at Oxnard.

DP girls basketball falls to Ventura

The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team lost to Ventura on Saturday, falling by a score of 61-42.

Carly Letendre led Dos Pueblos with 19 points, six rebounds and an assist. Gianna Nichols scored six points, while Justin Katz and Lauren Robles each scored five.

“I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball. I was very happy with their effort and heart,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.”

Dos Pueblos fell to 7-12 with the loss.

Bishop Diego girls basketball defeats St. Bonaventure

The Bishop Diego High girls basketball team overcame St. Bonaventure, winning 33-30.

Jiali Coronado led the way with nine points in the game, while Lily Simolon recorded eight points and eleven rebounds.

Bishop Diego played from behind in the matchup, trailing 19-13 at halftime before staging a second half comeback, scoring the first seven points of the half while only allowing St. Bonaventure to score eleven total.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls played,” said Bishop Diego Coach Jeff Burich. “They communicated well on defense and really picked each other up.”

Bishop Diego carries an 18-2 record into today’s game against Foothill Tech. Both teams have a 2-0 league record.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky