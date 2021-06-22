SPORTS ROUNDUP : Athletes named to All CIF teams

Local high school athletes have made the 2021 All CIF-Southern Section teams for Division 1.

Named to the CIF-SS Boys Volleyball team were Alex Rottman, Peter Tebbe and Matt Suh, all from Santa Barbara High School.

Named to the CIF-SS Boys Soccer team were Caden Vom Steeg and Jared Vom Steeg, both from San Marcos High School.

In a statement Monday, Rob Wigel, commissioner of athletics for the CIF Southern Section, said he expects the 2021-22 sports calendar will begin on time with the usual three seasons of sports. That will be a contrast to the 2020-21 calendar, which occurred over two seasons because of the pandemic.

“We have learned many things over the past 15 months, and those lessons will only be helpful to us as we proceed, and I have no doubt that we will be ready to go in August,” Mr. Wigel said.

— Dave Mason