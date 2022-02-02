SPORTS ROUNDUP : Bishop Diego beats Thacher in girls basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team beat Thacher 47-36 Monday.

The Cardinals’ Clara McDonald scored 22 points, and Lily Simolon had 8.

“We trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but we picked up our defensive intensity in the second and outscored Thacher 20-2 to lead 27-13 at halftime,” Coach Jeff Burich told the News-Press in an email. “Lily really played well on the defensive side tonight. We put her on their top scorer, and she shut her out in the second quarter.

“Lily and Clara’s hustle really carried us and set the tone,” Burich said. “Clara scored 12 points in that second quarter, and that got us the separation we needed. I was pleased with Galilea De La Cruz’s play off the bench tonight. It was nice to see.”

Bishop Diego is now 9-8 overall and 4-1 in the league. The Cardinals will head to Providence on Friday.

FOOTHILL TECH BEATS LAGUNA BLANCA

Foothill Tech beat Laguna Blanca 61-37 Monday night in boys’ basketball.

Senior Jack Schiebler scored 9 points and made six rebounds and three blocks.

Junior Michael Wang added 6 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Sophomore Charlie Sheldon had 6 points and six assists.

“Our guys came out really hard in the second half,” Head Coach Carlos Guerrero told the News-Press in an email. “If a couple shots go down for us in the first half as well as staying out of early foul trouble, it’s a different outcome.

“I’m really proud of how our guys played tonight,” Guerrero said.

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team beat Santa Ynez 4-1 Monday.

“Once again Fin Silver was the man of the match for us with his offensive outburst,” Chargers Coach Matt York told the News-Press in an email. “I’m so proud of the way he’s played the last couple games. He’s really excited to see him around in top form to close out the season and heading in the playoffs.

“He probably could’ve had more goals tonight, but he only played five minutes in the second half after taking a little knock on his knee in the first half,” York said. “We wanted to make sure he could be healthy for us the rest of the games.

“Fred Jones also had a great night for us distributing and getting in the mix for some goals, and senior Andy Duran made a living getting beyond their defense time and time again also setting up multiple scoring opportunities for his teammates,” York said.

“And finally it was great to see senior Vincent ‘Vinny’ Barragan get a lot of minutes out there and continue to work off some of the rust,” the coach said.

The Chargers are now 5-3 in the league and 11-7-4 overall.

The one Santa Ynez goal at Monday’s game was made by the Pirates’ Aiden Tapia.

