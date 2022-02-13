SPORTS ROUNDUP : Bishop Diego defeats Quartz Hill in boys basketball

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team won its first round matchup Friday in the Division 3A playoff bracket vs. Quartz Hill, 45-38.

“A close, physical game throughout, the game was knotted at 17-17 at half,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email.

The Cardinals scored 17 in the fourth quarter, led by junior Bryan Trejo, who had four fouls early in the third quarter.

“I can’t say enough about Bryan Trejo and Qu’ran Gossett and their physical play,” Coronado said. “Our team was not playing well, and those two kept us in it with timely baskets and tough rebounds.

“Trejo caught some bad luck when he got called on a foul that was someone else’s foul and then maybe a possession later,” the coach continued. “It was a tough loose ball, and it was unfortunate he got called for the foul.

“He has such a big heart. I knew he was disappointed, but he didn’t let that deter him. As soon as he came back in the game, he got us two big baskets on tough drives to the hoop. So proud of his effort.

“Trejo led all scorers with 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, on a night when Ty Williams and Kai Morphy only made 13 combined,” Coronado said.

BISHOP DIEGO BEATS LA REINA

Another Bishop Diego team, the girls basketball squad, had a great night Friday, defeating La Reina 45-33.

The Cardinals’ Clara McDonald scored 18 points, followed by Sonia Mancuso with 10 and Annie McDonald with eight.

“Annie got us going in the first, scoring 5 points, and we led 10-4,” Coach Jeff Burich told the News-Press in an email. “We led 21-17 at halftime. The breaks did not go our way in the third, and La Reina tied us at 31. Sonia Mancuso kept us in the game that quarter, scoring eight points.

“We trailed by 3 at one point before a 3-point play by Sonia tied it for us,” Burich said. “We put the defensive clamp on in the fourth, with Eliana and Siena Urzua keeping their two leading scorers scoreless in the quarter. We outscored them 14-2 with Clara getting loose for 12 of those points. We gave up a basket in the closing seconds, preventing a shutout.

“The defense job of Citlali Morales and Lily Simolon throughout the game was amazing,” Burich said. “La Reina’s top two scorers had a combined 29 points when we played them in December. Tonight they had 15.”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS ANAHEIM

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team defeated Anaheim 76-54 in a home game Friday.

“Tonight was a very good experience for our program,” Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press in an email. “It has been awhile since we were in a playoff game, and our guys stepped up. We built a good lead in the first half behind the strong play of our starting five. In the second half, we stepped up on the defensive end and were able to come away with the win.”

The Chargers are 7-3 in the league and 20-8 overall.

CATE BEATS MARANATHA

After winning the Tri-Valley League Championship last week, the Cate Rams boys soccer team defeated the Maranatha High School Minutemen Friday during a first-round CIF SS Division 6 playoff game.

“Both teams came out hitting on all cylinders with a fast-paced back-and-forth game,” Rams Coach Jorge Reynoso told the News-Press in an email. “In the 31st minute, the Rams took the lead when Ari seal connected with a sprinting Samuel Anum, who faced a one-on-one with the Maranatha GK. The Minutemen GK got the initial block, but Anum was able to collect the rebound and put the ball in the net to give the Rams a 1-0 lead at the half.

“In the second half the Minutemen were able to get the equalizer in the 55th minute,” Reynoso said. “The game continued to be tied until the 79th minute when senior CB Kobby Nimako, who due to an injury was out all season and played his first game, made a sprinting run from his defensive post and delivered a pass to senior striker Peter Wood, who took a shot that was deflected by the Maranatha GK but then found the back of the net to give the Rams a 2-1 lead with 2 minutes to go.”

Cate held on for the win.

“Getting Kobby and sophomore winger Seb Sutch back for the playoffs is a huge boost for us,” Reynoso said. “Both were key to today’s win. It was a solid performance against a solid opponent. It took a team effort to win today.”

CHANNEL ISLANDS DEFEATS DOS PUEBLOS

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team lost Friday to Channel Islands, which won the away game 5-1.

“We gave up a penalty kick about halfway through the first half, but then fought hard to get the equalizer in the 38th minute,” Coach Matt York told the News-Press in an email. “Unfortunately, we gave up a second goal just a minute later right before the half. That second goal, combined with losing one of our strong players Max Early to an injury, was a tough way to go into the half.”

York said he was very proud of his team this season.

“The seniors really showed us the meaning of resilience, and this class will leave Dos Pueblos with their head high and a legacy that we can look to follow in the years to come,” the coach said. “Good luck to Channel Islands as they compete for the Division 2 crown.”

email: dmason@newspress.com