SPORTS ROUNDUP : Bishop Diego defeats St. Bonaventure in boys basketball

The home crowd cheered as the Bishop Diego boys basketball team defeated St. Bonaventure 59-48 on senior night.

The Cardinals coach described Saturday’s game as a close one from start to finish.

“The Cardinals had big second and fourth quarters to keep the Seraphs at bay,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email.

“Kai Morphy was in foul trouble early in the second quarter, and the Cardinals not only held off St. Bonny but they won the third quarter, 18-16, to (later) create their biggest lead of the game at 10,” Coronado said.

“Credit goes to our subs for staying ready,” the coach said. “We called upon a couple of guys that didn’t play very much at all in the first half, and they responded.

“Again, Marcus Chan came up big for us tonight. He seems to know just exactly what we need at the right times, and tonight he got us a few big buckets with Kai on the bench with foul trouble,” Coronado said. “Add Quran Gossett’s rebounding and Lui Fernandez’s timely rotations and shots, and we are a tough team to beat.

“That’s not even mentioning the consistency of Williams, Trejo, and Lopez because there are a lot of times those guys do what we need without us coaches even asking,” Coronado said.

“St. Bonny came to play tonight with a lot of physicality, and we responded well I thought,” Coronado saids. “My hat goes off to those guys.”

Williams led all the Cardinals with 17, and Chan scored 10 points. Seven Bishop players scored at least 5 points.

DOS PUEBLOS WINS IN OVERTIME

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team defeated Yucaipa 10-9 in overtime Saturday.

The Chargers led 6-3 by the end of the half and maintained the lead with 8-5 at the end of the third quarter. But the game was tied at 9-9 before going into two overtime periods that ended with Dos Pueblos’ victory.

Freshman Frankoi Court made one assist. Junior Athena Wigo made three goals. Senior Anikka Kuhm made one assist. Senior Hanna Godlis made two goals and one steal.

Senior Isabella Moore made three goals, two assists and two steals.

Junior Ava Bennett made two steals. Junior Emma Gilbert made two goals, two assists and five steals.

CABRILLO BEATS SANTA YNEZ

The Cabrillo girls basketball team defeated Santa Ynez 39-22 Saturday.

Nayeli Torres led Santa Ynez’ scoring with 9 points and four boards.

The Pirates’ Jlyn Bradford collected 6 points and three boards.

Giszelle Hrehor had 3 points, seven boards and three blocks.

“Our team started off strong today, leading after the first quarter, 12-11,” Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Pres in an email. “We got ourselves into some foul trouble early on, having to rotate players around. We hung with Cabrillo until halftime, falling behind 17-20.

“We never picked up our speed or confidence coming back in the third quarter,” Rasmussen said. “Our team needs to trust their shots and fight harder for the boards.

“We have a busy week coming up — three on the road and our last game home on Saturday when we will be honoring the late Tom Halverson at 12:45 p.m. before our 1 p.m. game vs Dos Pueblos.”

Tom Halverson was the father of longtime Santa Ynez basketball coach John Halverson. Rasmussen said a memorial scholarship for a Santa Ynez female basketball player will be awarded in Tom Halverson’s honor this spring.

FILLMORE BEATS CARPINTERIA 43-12

The Fillmore girls basketball team beat Carpinteria 43-12 Saturday.

But Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales noted his team “again played with tremendous effort and grit.

“However, we could not get that to translate into good execution on offense,” Gonzales told the News-Press in an email. “We played excellent defense in the first half, limiting the Flashes to only 12 points, but we could only muster up 7 points. The second half was a struggle for us, and we fell behind double digits.

“Though the effort was there, we could not get back in the game,” the coach said, but expressed optimism.

“We will continue to grow as a team/program to be able to sustain a high level of play,” he said.

Carpinteria will host Hueneme today.

