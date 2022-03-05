SPORTS ROUNDUP : Bishop Diego ends historic basketball season

Bishop Diego’s phenomenal boys basketball season came to a tough end this week with a loss in the second round of the state tournament to Viewpoint School.

Viewpoint started off the game with strong shooting right out of the gate, leading to its 74-38 victory.

Ty Williams led the Cardinals with 14 points.

“I felt like the refs let both teams play physical, and that threw us off a bit. Then they got hot from 3, and it was just too much of a mountain to climb,” said Coach James Coronado. “This is a tough pill to swallow, especially with this great group of guys, and it might take some time to get over, but we had an amazing season, and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

“All I could do, besides fight through tears, was thank them for allowing me to go along for the ride,” Coronado continued. “They put in the work, they believed in what we wanted to do as a team and they stuck together through thick and thin.”

DOS PUEBLOS DEFEATS HERITAGE CHRISTIAN

Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse beat Heritage Christian Thursday in a 15-4 non-league game.

The Chargers nabbed the lead early on (ending the first quarter 3-1) and never relinquished it.

Vince Crisa and Gus Miller earned their first hat tricks while Jack Finneran put up four goals. Miller picked up 10 ground balls and had two assists.

Don Pueblos has an overall record of 2-0.

SANTA YNEZ BEATS TEMPLETON

Santa Ynez varsity boys tennis picked up a victory while on the road at Templeton Thursday, winning all nine matches.

Jacob Merrill beat Nick Merzon in two sets at No.1 singles (6-2,6-3) with Templeton’s Bennet Wilson losing to Noah Thompson in two sets (6-2, 6-0) at the No. 2 singles spot.

“Merzon was on the attack, but Jacob was a master at making his opponent constantly have to hit an extra shot,” said Coach Nate Thompson. “On the court next door, Noah really found his groove and was hammering the ball from both the forehand and backhand side against Wilson.”

Because of the success seen with the singles players, Thompson said they were all substituted out for other players for doubles matches, and the team was able to try out new lineups.

At the No. 1 doubles spot, Jace Hurnblad and Sean Montejano beat Merzon and Wilson 8-5. At No. 2, Micah Thompson and Marc Westall won 8-0 with Luc Colin and Brett Adams winning 8-1 in the final spot.

The varsity team is now 4-0. With the Fresno tournament scheduled for this weekend canceled due to weather, the team will next face Lompoc on Tuesday and Santa Barbara on Thursday.

SANTA BARBARA DEFEATS CARPINTERIA

Both Santa Barbara boys and girls track teams were successful this week at home against Carpinteria. Girls won 97.5-34.5 and boys won 83-56.

“We’re finding our identity and getting some nice performances from new kids and moving some returners in different places,” Olivia Perdices, the cross country and track and field coach said. “Carpinteria is a class program and always fun to have a meet with.”

Katherine Hedrick, starting her senior season, had three wins in the 100 hurdles (18.23), 300 hurdles (49.50) and anchored the 4×400 meter relay of Laila Goodman, London Moro and Mackenna Show (425.05).

Santa Barbara also swept the long jump and 100 meters with Gianna Stump in 14-10.5, Clara Aviani in 13-11 and Sarah Fisher in 13-3.

Arielle Feinberg finished the 100 meters in 13.41 with Indiya Zubiate following in 14.48 along with Stump at 14.52.

Stump also placed No. 2 in the triple jump.

“Gianna picks up points all over the place for us. She’s got a lot of versatility,” said Perdices. “That’s Clara’s first time long jumping, and Sarah hasn’t really done track since she was a freshman so those points were a nice surprise.”

For the boys team, Davis Flanagin led with four wins: He led a sweep of the long jump (20-8.5) and triple jump (42-1.5), won the 100 meters with a finish time of 11.90 and led the winning 4×100 relay team of Caleb Weigel, Jack Ransdell and Anthony Lopez in 46.71.

Ransdell nabbed three wins with both relays along with the 300-meter hurdles (45.17). He took second place in the 110-meter hurdles with 18.53.

Amir Walton placed second in the long jump in 19-2.5 followed up by Andre Battle in 18-11.

Oliver Andrews placed second in the triple jump with 40-1.5 followed by Battle in 36-10.5.

As for the distance crew, they swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 with Blaise Snow putting up a personal best in the 1,600 in 426.83. Drew DeLozier placed second with 439.82 followed by Oliver Levine in 443.81.

Andreas Dybdahl posted his personal best in his win in the 800 in 201.70. Walton came in second with 217.20 followed by Xan Tassos with 217.38.

Levine took the win in the 3,200 with 1017.52 followed by Tassos with 1024.36 and Bode Andrulaitis with 1056.87.

“The distance guys had a great day. They put in some big efforts and posted a ton of personal records and points today,” said Perdices.

SANTA YNEZ FALLS TO SANTA BARBARA

Santa Barbara boys volleyball defeated Santa Ynez in straight sets Thursday night. The defending champions won 29-27, 25-21 and 25-17.

Santa Ynez was led by junior outside hitter Nick Fieldhouse who posted seven kills, two blocks and three aces. Senior setter Issac Swolgaard put up six kills and two aces.

“The difference in the match was who served tougher and kept the other team out-of-system,” said Santa Ynez Coach Craig Scott. “Our young players stepped up tonight in just their second varsity match and made huge improvements from our match on Tuesday.”

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com