SPORTS ROUNDUP : Boone, Sprinkle lead Gauchos in doubleheader split

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

UCSB Rodney Boone, seen here in action earlier this season, improved to 8-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.88 following his outing Saturday. Boone allowed just four hits and struck out 10 in six-plus innings of work.

Rodney Boone’s dominance on the mound and Jordan Sprinkle’s pop at the plate helped the Gauchos split their doubleheader Saturday against Long Beach State.

Boone was terrific in Game One, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits over six-plus innings of work. He improved to 8-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.88.

Jordan Sprinkle’s seventh-inning grand slam helped the Gauchos (25-12, 15-8 in Big West) take the lead, in what was his first hit of the series. He notched an RBI double in the top of the ninth, later scoring on a Broc Mortensen RBI groundout.

Last week, Sprinkle made Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week List after going 10-for-18 at the plate against UC San Diego, including going 4-4 last Saturday and tying the school’s single-game record of 12 total bases.

The Beach (12-10, 2-9 in Big West) got a pair of base runners on in the bottom of the ninth, but Sprinkle turned a 6-2 double play. Carter Benbrook got a strikeout looking to end the game. He tossed the final three innings and allowed just two hits and struck out four.

In Game Two, UCSB jumped ahead on an RBI single by Bryce Willits early, but fell behind 2-1 in the fourth.

Cole Cummings added an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh to give UCSB a 3-2 lead, but The Beach would battle back.

Long Beach tied the game on an RBI double down the left field line, as Zach Rodriguez’s diving effort couldn’t secure the out. A wild pitch allowed The Beach to take the lead, and the hosts added another on a bases-loaded walk.

Mortensen’s home run in the eighth, his ninth of the season, cut the deficit to one. UCSB got a pair of runners on base in the eighth and ninth but couldn’t convert.

The two teams will be back in action at 1 p.m. today.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

FULLERTON 9-9, UCSB 2-1

The Gauchos offense was stymied at the plate as they saw their losing streak grow to 10 in a row on Saturday.

Three of UCSB’s 13 hits on the day came in the first inning of the opener. Maci Fines drove in a run on a single, later scoring on a Teah Thies double. Ally Nodohara added an RBI single in Game Two.

COLLEGE TRACK

WARRIORS TAKE SECOND AT GSAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Westmont men’s and women’s track and field teams each took second place in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday.

The men finished behind Arizona Christian, and the women finished behind William Jessup.

GSAC Freshman of the Year Senzo Sokhela won the men’s 800 meter and the men’s 1500 meter, also serving as the anchor for the Warriors’ victory in the men’s 4×400.

In the 800 Sokhela won it with a time of 1:53.49, and in the 1500 he completed it in a GSAC-best 3:58.66. In the 4×400 Dylan Lambert, Jason Peterson, and Jarad Harper got the baton to Sokhela with the race hanging in the balance, but then Sokhela pulled away from Arizona Christian’s Justin Redmon with a second to spare. The men finished the relay in 3:19.55, while ACU posted a time of 3:20.45.

“It goes without saying how impressive (Sokhela) has been,” said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. “He’s been competing very well and he was great this weekend.”

Sydney Marr finished first in the women’s hammer throw with a mark nearly 10 meters further than second place. She also finished third in the shot put.

The Warriors took second in both of the 4×400 and 4×800 relays, while Madden Hundley and Anneline Breytenbach took second and third, respectively, in the 1500 meter. Kristen Mohrhoff took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.55, a little over a second behind William Jessup’s Rebecca Hardy.

PREP SOFTBALL

GRACE BRETHREN 12, BISHOP DIEGO 1

The Cardinals were held to just three hits in their loss on Saturday.

Official stats were not made available.

ST. BONAVENTURE 8-5, DOS PUEBLOS 7-4

The Chargers (8-4, 3-1 in Channel League) fell behind early in both games, dropping their double header against St. Bonaventure.

DP fell behind 7-0 in the opener and committed four errors in the field. The Chargers rallied to tie it, as Paulina Avina hit a three-run home run in the fourth and tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth.

St. Bonaventure added a run in the seventh and shut down the Chargers in the bottom half of the seventh.

In Game Two, Leila Chisholm had a two-run double, while Riley Monroe and Georgia Wilson each added RBI singles. The Chargers struck out 12 times in the second game.

PREP BASEBALL

CARPINTERIA 7, VILLANOVA PREP 2

The Warriors (4-2) jumped ahead early and were able to stave off a late game comeback in their non-league win on Saturday.

Issac Castillo allowed just two runs over four innings of work. Luke Lounsbury, in the leadoff spot, had a pair of hits and scored three times. Miles Souza drove in three, including a two-run double in the sixth.

ORCUTT ACADEMY 5, BISHOP DIEGO 3

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

LA REINA 40, PROVIDENCE 23

Miranda Fuentes scored a team-high eight points in the Patriots’ loss on Saturday.

Valeria Avila contributed seven rebounds and had a team-best five steals.

Providence will be back in action Friday and will host Hillcrest Christian.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH 89, SANTA YNEZ 50

Jincho Rivera scored a game-high 22 points, while Dre Ramain added 19 in the Kinghts’ win on Saturday.

For the Pirates, Jackson Ollenburger scored 14 points, while Landon Lassahn added 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SANTA BARBARA 3, NEWBURY PARK 1

The Dons won their first match of the season, led by 25 kills and three blocks from Sam Meister.

Santa Barbara won with scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Alex Rottman pitched in 17 kills, two blocks and three aces. Setter Peter Tebbe dished out 50 assists.

PREP TRACK

DONS SWEEP DUAL MEETS

The Santa Barbara boys and girls track and field teams each scored victories Saturday in a dual meet at Peabody Stadium.

The boys beat Santa Ynez 97-13, and Lompoc 67-55. The girls defeated the Pirates 94-25 and the Braves 100-29.

The boys rode sweeps in the 3200 meters, 1600 meters and 800s meters to defeat the Braves. Oliver Levine, Alexander Tassos and Colten McToldrige help the Dons jump ahead, while Blaise Snow, Andreas Dybdahl and Joseph Andrualities also had strong showings.

Jack Ransdell added a pair of hurdle ins in the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. Drew DeLozier was another double winner with a personal best 55.66 in the 400 meters and led off the winning 4×400 meter relay, running 401.80 with Andreas Dybdahl, Luke Fenton and Snow.

The Dons’ girls won both relays and got four wins from Mila Speer and three each from Zia Frausto, Anne Knecht and Clara Aviana. Madison Tuckman and Arielle Feinberg notched a pair of wins as well.

Speer swept the high jump (4-7), long jump (15-4) and triple jump (32-7). Frausto won the 100 and 200 meters with times of 13.41 and 28.29, respectively.

SAN MARCOS TAKES DUAL MEETS

The San Marcos boys and girls track and field teams each came away with the win in Saturday’s dual meet at Dos Pueblos.

The girls team won 98-32 and the boys won 85-27.

Kiala Haas took the 1600 with a time of 5:40, and was part of the Royals’ winning 4×400 team. Ava Carter won both the 200 and 400 meters and anchored the 4×400.

Jordan Briner won both the long jump (15-103/4) and the triple jump (32-11). Kate Edgar took the 100 meter race, second in the 100 hurdles and second in the shot put. She also served as the anchor of the Royals’ 4×100 relay team.

Justin Hess won the 200 and 400 for the boys, and Lucas Chinn also had a breakout performance. Chinn took the high jump and triple jump, finished second in the 110 hurdles and third in the long jump. Ethan Dwelley won the 800 and 1600 with times of 2:07 and 4:38, respectively. He also anchored the winning 4×400 team.

email: mwhite@newspress.com