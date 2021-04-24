SPORTS ROUNDUP : Caines steps down as Dos Pueblos football coach

Doug Caines tendered his resignation on Friday after three seasons as Dos Pueblos High’s head football coach.

His announcement comes just one week after the Chargers’ 34-24 victory over rival San Marcos to end a delayed and shortened COVID-19 season.

Caines served as DP’s head coach since the 2018 and was an assistant for three seasons, which included the Chargers’ CIF runner-up season of 2017.

“I am so thankful and appreciative for the energy, enthusiasm and passion that Doug brought to our football program,” DP athletic director Dan Feldhaus said. “He was a key part of one of the most successful eras of Charger Football and he has left an indelible mark on our program.”

Caines was also the head coach at Santa Barbara High from 2012-2014.

“It has been a dream come true to lead young men and women into adulthood for the last 13 years as a coach in our community,” he said. “The commitment to leading our athletes is something I take very seriously and do with great pride.

“I would never dream of giving anything less than my all to this role. As a boy who grew up without a father, I know firsthand how important positive male role models are, especially for young men in our community. This is what kept me in coaching.

“It is that same knowledge that has caused me to reflect and take a step back and prioritize my family. I feel proud knowing our community is better, even if only slightly, due to the experiences and knowledge I have shared with student-athletes over the last decade.”

Caines plans to remain in his position as a media arts teacher.

“I want to thank Doug for putting his heart and soul into our football program for the past six years, and for all his efforts in mentoring our student athletes both on and off the field,” principal Bill Woodard said. “I’m pleased that Doug will remain at Dos Pueblos HS as a member of our faculty in our outstanding Media Arts/Video Production pathway.

“We will immediately begin the search for the next coach to lead our program, and I continue to be excited about the future of Charger football.”

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, LONG BEACH ST. 1

The third-ranked Gauchos rallied after losing the first set, defeating the 49ers 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals in Hawaii. The league final is set for Saturday.

UCSB (14-4) got 16 kills from Ryan Wilcox and 12 from Randy DeWeese. Donovon Todorov contributed seven blocks and Roy McFarland had five. Ryan Pecsok led the defense with 17 digs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LONG BEACH STATE 4, UCSB 3

The 49ers handed Gaucho ace Michael McGreevy his first loss of the season, out-hitting UCSB 4-3 in the opener of their four-game series in Long Beach.

The Gauchos (24-11, 15-6 Big West Conference) couldn’t hold onto a 3-0 lead. They scored twice in the second inning on a run-scoring double by Bryce Willits and an RBI single by Nick Vogt.

UCSB also staged a two-out rally in the fourth when Jason Willow singled, took third on Vogt’s second hit of the game, and scored on a double-steal.

Long Beach (11-9, 9-8) scored once in the fourth and then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on consecutive home runs. Chris Jimenez tied the score on a two-run blast and Connor Kokx followed in the next at-bat with the go-ahead blast.

McGreevy (5-2) allowed eight hits over eight innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

WESTMONT 11-4, VANGUARD 9-1

Westmont (26-17, 19-11 GSAC) pulled within two games of league-leading Vanguard with the doubleheader sweep. Chad Stoner was the winning pitcher in the opener while Jameson Kruger got the victory in the nightcap.

PREP BASEBALL

SAN MARCOS 9, DOS PUEBLOS 1

Chase Hoover pitched the Royals to victory, holding the Chargers to two hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out eight. Nicky Fell closed out the win with 2 1/3 innings of two-hit relief.

Catcher Joaquin Sandoval drove in four runs for San Marcos (10-2, 4-1 Channel League) with a triple and a single. Aidan Mandel had three RBIs while going 2-for-3.

SANTA BARBARA 11, LOMPOC 10

Sam Russell hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dons remained undefeated in Channel League play. Dane Dawson and Cal Wipf had three hits apiece in the Dons’ 14-hit attack.

SANTA YNEZ 5, CABRILLO 0

Vic Heredia pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Caleb Cassidy had a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Owen Hunt also went 2-for-3 for the Pirates (5-6, 2-3 Channel League).

OTHER PREP SCORES

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 0

Laguna Blanca 3, Bishop Diego 0

SOFTBALL

Cabrillo 10, Santa Ynez 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 10, San Marcos 4

Cate 13, Santa Barbara 2

BOYS TENNIS

Dos Pueblos 17, Santa Barbara 1

Foothill Tech 11, Bishop Diego 7

Cate 10, Villanova 8

GIRLS TENNIS

Santa Ynez 16, Cabrillo 2

email: mpatton@newspress.com