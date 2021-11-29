SPORTS ROUNDUP : Camarillo beats Bishop Diego in boys basketball

A persistent Bishop Diego boys basketball team lost its consolation round against Camarillo at Santa Clara’s Coach C Classic.

Camarillo won Saturday’s game 56-47.

Camarillo had a great start, leading 19-9 after the first quarter. The Cardinals battled back to within 5 before the half, but another fast start came in the third quarter from Camarillo.

Bishop never gave up, closing within 9 points with about 3 minutes left in the game. But the Cardinals could get no closer.

“Credit to our guys, they didn’t have it today. But they didn’t get down on themselves and battled all the way until the end,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email Saturday. “We were playing hard the entire game, but I felt our shots just weren’t falling today.

“We were getting good looks, but there are going to be days when shots don’t fall,” he said.

“The best thing I can say about today, is we kept battling and still gave ourselves a chance,” Coronado said. “As a coach, that’s all I could ask for. I’m extremely proud of our guys, and this experience will pay huge dividends at the end of the season.”

Kai Morphy led the Cardinals with 18, and Bryan Trejo added 13.

“Camarillo had a balanced attack with four players in double digits,” Coronado said.

DOS PUEBLOS LOSES TO SANTA MARGARITA

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team had a good first half, but struggles during the second half set the stage for Santa Margarita’s 90-51 victory Saturday.

“Santa Margarita’s size was an issue for us,” Coach Joe Zamora told the News-Press in an email. “But I was happy with the way everyone competed on both ends of the court. Joaquin (Riker) led us offensively, and Kael (Rillie) did a good job directing our team.”

The Chargers are 0-3 for the season. All three games were non-league.

