Sports Roundup : Cardinals claim Tri-Valley League title

For the first time since 2011, the Cardinals claimed the boys basketball Tri-Valley League Championship.

Tyler Williams scored a team-high 20 points and Matthew Cunningham added 19 points in the 77-41 victory over Foothill Tech. Bishop opened a 53-18 lead and never looked back.

The Cardinals await their playoff fate, with brackets set to be released at 10 a.m. Sunday.

PREP SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 9, CABRILLO 0

Bella Nuno went 4-4 from the plate and Ashley Gerken added a home run to lead Dos Pueblos to victory Friday.

Mia Reveles went 2-3 and scored three times in the win, while DP (16-4, 12-1 in Channel League) got a strong outing from Georgia Wilson on the hill.

Riley Monroe threw out three would-be base stealers in the victory.

“We had a great day at the plate, even in the innings we didn’t score, we hit the ball hard,” coach Mike Gerken said. “Ashley hit one into the wind in the 2nd inning that had a chance but it stayed in the park. The second time she was up she got a better piece of it. It was a no doubter even into the wind.”

SAN MARCOS 9, LOMPOC 8

Caitlyn Early’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth helped the Royals hold off a late-game comeback attempt against the Braves Friday afternoon.

Tiana Monaghan went 3-4 at the plate, while Early, Izabella Velasquez and Emma Foster each recorded two hits in the victory.

Allie Fryklund recorded seven strikeouts, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

The Royals (15-4, 12-1 in Channel League) are set to take on Dos Pueblos Tuesday.

SANTA YNEZ 19, SANTA BARBARA 6

The Pirates racked up 12 hits, including a 4-4 day from Sydney Gills, in their win Friday over Santa Barbara.

Lauren Swing had a pair of extra base hits, including a home run, while Giszelle Hrehor hit a triple and single.

Riley Vannasap tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings in relief.

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA YNEZ 5, SANTA BARBARA 4

Vic Heredia tossed a complete game, striking out six and scattering just three hits in the Pirates’ win versus the Dons Friday.

Santa Barbara scored on Ty Montgomery’s sacrifice fly in the first, but the Pirates pulled ahead with a five-run third inning capped by a three-run single by Caleb Cassidy.

Eric Elizalde hit a home run in the sixth for Santa Barbara.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 7, UC RIVERSIDE 3

Christian Kirtley drove in three runs and Cole Cummings went 3-5 at the plate in the Gauchos’ win Friday.

Kirtley got UCSB (32-18, 22-11 in Big West) on the board in the first and added an RBI groundout in the third and a run-scoring double in the fifth. Broc Mortensen’s fifth inning bomb blew the game open, putting UCSB ahead 7-2.

Michael McGreevy earned the win, tossing 6 ⅓ innings and allowing three earned and striking out four.

The two teams will be back in action for a doubleheader at noon today.

SCORES FROM THURSDAY

PREP BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 60, LOMPOC 50

Miles Thompson scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Dons to victory on Thursday.

Devan Stone and R.J. Porter each chipped in 10 points in the win.

SANTA PAULA 71, CARPINTERIA 22

Paul Bitters scored a team-high eight points in the Warriors’ loss Thursday night.

Jonathan Baker added five points and seven rebounds and Mario Serrano scored five points.

PREP GIRLS LACROSSE

DOS PUEBLOS 7, CATE 6

Lilly Zanze scored three goals and added an assist in the Chargers’ win Thursday.

Imani Oseso scored a goal and added an assist, while Josie Erikson scored two goals. Phebe Hancock dished out two assists and Liz Sutter recorded nine saves.

PREP GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 4, SAN MARCOS 1

DP’s Portia Sherman and Chloe Hoffman took a victory in the No. 1 matchup of the Chargers’ win Thursday.

Dos Pueblos improved to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in Channel League play.

