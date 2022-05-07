SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carp swimmers advance to finals

MIKE BOUFFARD PHOTO

San Marcos defender Molly McCarter runs the ball up the field during the Royals’ 10-9 CIF-SS playoff loss to Glendale.

The Carpinteria High swim team traveled to the Marguerite Aquatic Center on Thursday to compete in the preliminaries for the Division 3 swimming championships.

After sending a team of 11 swimmers to compete in 11 individual events and five relays, the Warriors will send swimmers to the finals in four individual events and four relays.

“This group of Warriors have had a great season with performances that have continued to amaze the coaches,” said Coach Jon Otsuki.

Advancing to the finals in individual events will be Piper Clayton in the 200 free after a 16th-place finish in the preliminaries, Erin Otsuki in the 50 free and 100 back after finishing seventh in both events and Matthew Lamberti in the 100 free after a 14th-place finish that set a school record.

School records were also set in all four of the relay events that saw Carpinteria advance to finals. Moving on to the championships will be: the girls 200 medley team of Otsuki, Giulia Piccoletti, Lilli Nemetz and Clayton, who finished in eighth; the girls 4×100 free team of Otsuki, Piccoletti, Nemetz and Clayton, who finished seventh; the boys 200 medley team of Asher Smith, Jackson Melton, Justin Main and Lamberti, who finished 11th; and the boys 4×100 team of Lamberti, Smith, Melton and Main, who finished eighth.

The qualifiers will travel back to Mission Viejo today to conclude their season.

DP GIRLS LACROSSE FALLS TO ROYAL IN OT

The Dos Pueblos High girls lacrosse team gave it their all in a tight match against Royal in the first round of the CIF playoffs Thursday, but dropped the game in overtime to end their season with a 14-15 loss.

Avery Ball led the team in scoring with four goals, but was forced to sit out more than half of the game after being handed two yellow cards.

“Avery is and has always been a leader on this team, and she really helps direct us on the field, so the girls were a bit unsure what it would look like on the field, said Coach Samantha Limkeman. “However, our team didn’t miss a beat, and they stepped up in ways to help control the attack for the rest of the first half and all of the second.”

Also scoring for the Chargers were: Hannah Martin with three goals; Autumn Litten and Lauren Elliott with two goals each; and Makayla Severson, Mia Termond and Alice Sperling, who each contributed one goal.

Ball exited with the score 7-5 in favor of the Chargers, and Dos Pueblos managed to keep the lead for much of the rest of the game, though never leading by more than two. The lead had been reduced to one with about 50 seconds left to play, but Royal managed to tie the game with only eleven second left, all but guaranteeing that the game would be decided by a sudden-death overtime period.

Royal won the draw in overtime and quickly scored, bringing the playoff matchup to an end in favor of the Highlanders.

“It was a great tight game for us,” said Limkeman, “ … this team wrecked hard all season. It’s of course so hard to see the season end, especially on a game that really felt like ours for most of it. However, I am still proud of the way our players pushed through the entire game.”

In addition to ending the season, the match also was the last for five departing seniors and for Limkeman, who will be leaving her role as coach.

“The game ended with tears, but not because of the loss tonight,” she said. “This team has a palpable love and support for each other, and the tears were because this season was over and my time with this incredible lacrosse family is closing. It has been the highlight of my time in Santa Barbara. … My players are absolutely the most incredible athletes and young women whom I’ve had the pleasure of coaching.”

Limkeman’s finals season saw her team cruise to an 18-1 regular season record, remaining undefeated in league play.

San Marcos drops girls lacrosse first-round playoff game to Glendale

San Marcos girls lacrosse lost a close contest 10-9 to Glendale in a CIF-SS D3 first round game at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals came from behind to tie it 9-9 with 8:08 remaining on an unassisted goal by senior Sofia Martinez-Tomatis. Up-and-down action had the crowd excited for about six minutes but no goals were scored by either team. The Royals got the ball on offense with 1:46 and a chance to work for the last shot, but turned it over early in the possession, allowing Glendale to score the winning goal as time expired.

San Marcos led 2-0 early but were down 6-4 at halftime and then down by three at 7-4 when Glendale midfielder Ava Brydon scored the third of her game-high five goals. The Royals fought back, outsourcing the Dynamiters 5-2 in the next 8 minutes to get it to 9-9. In that stretch the score was 7-7 after three straight goals by San Marcos. Always, though, there was an answer by Glendale when they needed it to stave off a complete comeback.

“I thought we played well enough to win in the second half and we had the ball but it doesn’t always go the way you draw it up,” said San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey. “Still I’m extremely proud of the entire team and the season we had and where we are as a program growing and getting better.

“We return 13 of the players who suited up today so that experience is going to be really good for our future,” added Ramsey.

Martinez-Tomatis led San Marcos with four goals. Classmate Alessia Lala had two goals, as did sophomore Ellie Monson

For Glendale, Brydon scored five goals and midfielder Leona Khodabakhshi added four.

Glendale advanced to a second round game with Rosary Academy of Fullerton with the win. San Marcos finished the season with an all-time best record of 13-7 overall.

SM softball falls to Moorpark in first round

San Marcos High’s softball team ended its season in the first round of the playoffs Thursday, losing to Moorpark by a score of 8-3.

Moorpark jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first two frames, and though the team’s bats would remain silent until the sixth, it would be enough to secure the victory.

San Marcos’ first run would come in the fourth, when senior Iza Velasquez, playing in her final game as a Royal, singled in Bella Cruz, who had led off the inning with a single of her own. The Royals would go on to score two more in the following inning on a two run homer by Caitlyn Early that plated Gigi Gritt, who had reached on a single.

“We started out slow and not as sharp as we could have been, but I am extremely proud of how our girls kept competing, being down 6-0,” said Coach Jeff Swann. “This was a great learning experience for our young team that returns seven starters, and will be invaluable for us next season.”

San Marcos’s season ended with a 14-15 overall record.

