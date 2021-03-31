SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carpinteria football game canceled by positive COVID-19 test

Carpinteria High’s Thursday night home football against Hueneme has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program, athletic director Pat Cooney announced on Tuesday.

The Warriors (0-1) also had their March 19 season opener against Fillmore canceled by the coronavirus. Those two games were the only home contests on their schedule.

Carpinteria, which lost its season opener at Nordhoff last week, has just one more game remaining on its abbreviated spring schedule: at Santa Paula on April 9.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

WILLIAM JESSUP 5-1, WESTMONT 4-2

Westmont College strung together three of its four hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 2-1 victory and gain a split of a baseball double-header against William Jessup on Tuesday at Russ Carr Field.

Jameson Kruger got the complete-game pitching win in the seven-inning contest, allowing just three hits while striking out seven to improve his record to 3-3.

He settled down after a bases-loaded walk gave William Jessup the lead in the first inning.

“It’s hard to express the excitement I have for Jamie today,” coach Robert Ruiz said. “He’s been through some adversity this year and then today comes out with a 33-pitch first inning, and then still throws a complete game.

“For Jamie to not let one at bat or one inning define him was huge. He’s starting to become the guy we know he can be and that’s going to be huge for us down the stretch.”

The Warriors (21-14, 14-8 Golden State Athletic Conference) rallied with one out in the sixth. Robbie Haw singled up the middle and scored on a triple to left-centerfield by John Jensen. One out later, Simon Reid rapped another single to center to score Jensen with the go-ahead run.

Catcher Renn Duncan helped preserve the victory in the seventh by throwing out the trail runner at second base when William Jessup attempted a double-steal.

“That may have been the game saving play,” Ruiz said.

William Jessup (17-15, 8-10) hit three home runs to win the first game 5-4. Alex Stufft led Westmont with an RBI double, a single, and a sacrifice fly. Haw went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

BOYS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 3, VENTURA 0

Juan Escobar converted a penalty kick to give the Royals the halftime lead, and Sergio Diaz and Yahir Vasquez added second-half goals in Tuesday’s season opener.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Shea Romero had eight kills with a hitting percentage of .583 and Oliver Fowler had 13 digs to lead the Cardinals to their second win in as many matches, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SANTA BARBARA 15, NORDHOFF 10

Alannah Cetti scored five goals and Charlotte Bennett added four as the Dons defeated the visiting Rangers.

Daisy Forman netted three shots, Sadie Leventhal scored twice and Romy Davies added another goal for Santa Barbara, which is ranked No. 2 in the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 3.

“I am proud of how all played today, but the player that stood out was our goalie, Trinity McCullough, with too many stops to count,” coach Elayne Blessing said.

PREP BASEBALL

ARROYO GRANDE 9, DOS PUEBLOS 8

The Chargers surged to a 7-0 lead after three innings, but the Eagles scored three runs in the sixth and another in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory.

Ryan Speshyock pitched four strong innings, striking out 11, and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Greg Marmo drove in two runs while Kellen Montgomery had a double and two runs scored for DP (1-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

SANTA BARBARA 0, BUENA 0

The Dons opened their season with a strong defensive performance.

“We had some key shots from Kasia Wolf who forced Buena goalie to tip the ball over, especially in the last minute where we almost scored,” coach Willie Sims said.

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 234, BISHOP DIEGO 303

Melia Haller won medalist honors with a 40 and teammate Lizzie Goss added a 42 as the Dons opened the season at the par-37 Santa Barbara Municipal Course with their 35th consecutive victory.

Zion Sada (50), Ella Williams (51) and Maize McKnight (51) and Ella Sales (53) also factored in the Dons’ win. Amy Mancinelli led Bishop Diego with a 57.

BOYS GOLF

DOS PUEBLOS 446, VENTURA 479

Michael Gentry sank four birdies to shoot a 76 and Ruben Mendoza added an 81 to lead the Chargers to their season-opening victory at the Glen Annie Golf Course.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 11, RIGHETTI 1

Freshman Georgia Wilson had a stellar debut for the Chargers, pitching a five-hitter with no walks, no earned runs and five strikeouts in a season opener at Dale Okinaka Field. She also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles.

Sophomores Mia Reveles and Bella Nuno both went 3-for-3. Reveles belted a triple and a double while Nuno had a double and three RBIs.

