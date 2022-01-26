SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carpinteria gets another victory in girls water polo

The Carpinteria girls water polo team keeps winning.

The Warriors defeated the Conquistadors of Cabrillo 16-6 Monday in a non-league contest 16-6.

“Seniors Briana Rodriguez and Piper Clayton led the charge scoring 3 and 2 respectively at the end of the first quarter,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press in an email. “The Warriors played great team defense denying entry passes to their 2-meter position and applied pressure on Cabrillos perimeter players.

“By the end of the half, the Warriors had opened up a comfortable 8-2 lead as Jocelyn Pena was the recipient of a counter attack and 6 vs 5 goals. The third quarter again saw Rodriguez and Clayton putting balls into the back of the cage each scoring 2 for a 13-3 lead,” Otsuki said.

Rodriguez led all the scorers with 7 goals, followed by Clayton with 4, Pena with 3 and Ainslee Alexander with 2.

Pena and Clayton tallied 3 steals each. Goalie Erin Otsuki had 3 steals and 6 blocked shots before being relieved for the final quarter.

BISHOP DIEGO BEATS THACHER

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team beat Thacher 60-28 Monday night.

Clara McDonald scored 16 points; Sonia Mancuso, 12, and Annie McDonald, 11.

“We had great production from our starting 5,” Coach Jeff Burich told the News-Press in an email. “Lily Simolon (8 rebounds) and Citlali Morales (9 points) set the tone early with their rebounding and hustle. We led 16-4 after 1 and 34-9 at halftime.

“Sonia played her best game of the season tonight. She was everywhere tonight getting several steals and creating pressure on defense,” Burich said. “The energy she brought throughout the game really got us going. With as many practices as we have had lately it was fun to get to play.”

Bishop Diego hosts Foothill Tech at 6 tonight.

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS LOMPOC

San Marcos wrestlers beat Lompoc 54-20 Monday night.

“We had great performances from Jesus Pelet, Juan Torres and Ambrose Partee all got pins in their weight class,” Royals team mom Charlene Fausto told the News-Press in an email. “Jake Carroll, Jacob Dominguez, Charles Wickline, Levi Cooper and Emanuel Olvera all got their hands raised tonight as well (in victory).

“Coach Sifuentez and Coach Trujillo are very proud of the boys,” Fausto said. “We have gone 10-0 in the league in the past two years.

“Coach Sifuentez and Coach Trujillo are very excited for our C.I.F. playoff duals in Victorville this weekend,” Fausto said. “The coaches say they have learned a lot this year and are hoping to make it into the top four, which would be another school record they would break.

“We are very excited to be back-to-back league champions!” Fausto said.

