SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carpinteria High boys win Russell Cup title

For the first time in 20 years, the Carpinteria High boys track and field team has won the Russell Cup title.

Vincent Rinaldi was named the Outstanding Athlete of the meet Saturday, taking both the 100 and 200 meters and setting school records in the process. Rinaldi’s times of 10.87 and 21.87, respectively, broke Wyatt Stevenson’s record (10.94) in the 100 and broke his own record in the 200 (22.05) set earlier this season.

Mateo Handall completed the sprint sweep for the Warriors, winning the 400 with a time of 51.73. Esai Vega set a personal-best in the discus, winning with a distance of 141-3. He also took third in the shot put with a personal-best of 41-8.5. The boys defeated Foothill Tech 88-78.

For the girls, Fatima Cervantes equaled her seasonal best in the high jump, clearing 4-10 and took second place. Alex Zapata ran her best 300 hurdle of her career, with a time of 50.92.

Emma Holmstrom finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 27-10.75. The Warriors also finished second in both relays. Oaks Christian took the varsity girls meet, outscoring Carpinteria by two points.

“It was an outstanding day for the Warriors. In true Russell Cup fashion, Carpinteria had numerous great performances,” coach Van Latham said, in what was the 101st annual Russell Cup. “It was a great meet with many exciting finishes. Even though it was smaller than usual, it still had the feeling of days gone by. It felt normal and satisfying to see athletes competing under a clear blue sky with a people cheering them on.”

SB GIRLS SPLIT IN DUAL MEET

The Santa Barbara High girls track team defeated Lompoc but fell to San Marcos in a dual meet Saturday. The boys team was defeated by both Channel League foes.

The girls beat the Braves by a score of 85-30, while the Royals won 75-48. The boys scores were 80-46 in favor of San Marcos and 65-58 in favor of Lompoc.

For the Dons, Clara Aviani had three wins on the day, taking the 800 meter (2:29.81), 1600 meter (5:40.28) and running a leg on the winning 4×400 meter relay of Mackenna Show, London Moro and Anne Knecht. The team ran a season best 4:18.35.

Mila Speer picked up two wins with personal bests in the long jump (17-3) and triple jump (34-4) and added a second place finish in the high jump (4-5).

Blaise Winston led the boys effort with a pair of wins in the 300 meter hurdles (44.31) and the high jump (5-11). He also took second place in the 400 meters (52.52).

Stats for Lompoc and San Marcos were not provided by press time.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UC IRVINE 5, UCSB 1

UC Irvine was held scoreless through seven innings Saturday, but exploded for five runs in the eighth inning to take the opener, 5-1, against the Gauchos at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Senior McClain O’Connor got UCSB on the board in the fourth, as his double scored Jason Willow from first base.

Rodney Boone pitched into the seventh, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven and issued just one walk. He allowed a solo home run to Thomas McCaffrey in the eighth, which tied the game at 1. Mike Peabody hit a three-run double off Clayton Hall later in the inning. Jacob Castro added an RBI double to round out the scoring.

The two teams were in action in Game 2 as of deadline Saturday, and will wrap up their series at 1 p.m. today.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UCSB 3 UC RIVERSIDE 0

Emily Schuttish tossed a complete game shutout in the opener, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.

The Gauchos scored in the first on a passed ball, and added two more in the second inning. Ashley Donaldson hit an RBI single, followed by a run-scoring groundout from Sammy Fabian.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIGHETTI 60, SANTA BARBARA 53

Athena Saragoza had a team-high 25 points in the Dons’ home loss Saturday.

Santa Barbara shot just 27% from the field, including 25% from three-point range.

Isabelle Goebal added 10 points and nine rebounds.

PREP SOFTBALL

FOOTHILL TECH 14, BISHOP DIEGO 3

The Cardinals notched 10 hits Saturday, but fell in their first competition in nearly two weeks.

Lily Simolon hit a two-run home run in the sixth to put Bishop on the board. Simolon had two hits, as did Jenna Hayes and Lauren Weeks.

Foothill’s Dailyn Thompson tossed a complete game and had five strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

LATE FRIDAY SCORES

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

VILLANOVA PREP 61, CARPINTERIA 53

Jose Suarez notched a double-double in the Warriors home loss Friday night.

Suarez finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kainoa Glasgow added 14 points and four assists, while Matt Garcia contributed 12 points and four rebounds.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

SANTA BARBARA 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Blake Ekeler had 12 kills, four aces and 10 digs, while Ryan Slater had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces in the Dons’ sweep Friday night.

Santa Barbara (7-0, 6-0 in Channel League) also got contributions from Diego Arroyo (17 assists), and Isaiah Gil (seven kills, four blocks). Camden Millington had four kills, eight assists and 14 digs.

PREP BASEBALL

DOS PUEBLOS 3, SANTA YNEZ 0

Ryan Speshyock tossed a one-hitter Friday, striking out 17 batters in the Chargers’ win.

The win for DP (12-5, 7-2 in Channel League) won its fifth straight. Jackson Greaney had an RBI single and stole two bases. Josh Brennen also drove in a run in the victory.

PREP BOYS LACROSSE

SAN MARCOS 9, GRACE BRETHREN 3

Connor Early scored three goals and Tyler Hughes scored twice in the Royals’ win Friday night.

San Marcos also got goals from Evan Lehman, Jack Van Thyme, Jack Weibe and Gage Heinz. Van Thyme added three assists.

