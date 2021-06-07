SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carpinteria, San Marcos succeed at CIF prelims

Carpinteria and San Marcos high schools went the distance and more at the CIF track and field prelims Saturday.

The day ended with five Carpinteria High School athletes qualifying in eight events for the CIV Division 4 Finals, set for June 12 at the Carpinteria school.

During Saturday’s prelims, Carpinteria’s Vincent Rinaldi led the way by lowering his school records in both the 100 and 200 meters.

Rinaldi was the fastest qualifier in the 200 with a time of 21.57. His previous best time was 21.87, Coach Van Latham told the News-Press in an email.

Rinaldi was the second fastest qualifier in the 100 meters with a 10.72 clocking, bettering his previous personal best of 10.85.

Sophomore Ainslee Alexander also qualified in two events. She set a personal best of 8’ 6” in the pole vault to qualify in the fifth position. Her hop, step and jump of 33’ 2.25” in the triple jump was far enough for eighth place.

Esai Vega took the second qualifying spot in the discus with a toss of 137’ 4”.

Mateo Handall was the third fastest qualifier in the 400 meters with a time of 52.22.

Irving Garcia mirrored Ainslee’s performance in the triple jump. He was the eight qualifier with a personal-best jump of 39’ 0.25”.

Alexandra Zapata was Carpinteria’s other qualifier. She ran a personal best of 49.91 to qualify eighth as well.

Like Coach Latham, San Marcos High School coach Marilyn Hantgin had reason to smile after the prelims.

“We had a great day at CIF prelims,” Coach Hantgin told the News-Press in an email.

Makenzie Fauver qualified in the 100 hurdles with 16.54, a personal best. Lucas Chin qualified in the triple jump, seventh with a jump of 42-5.

Clara Tracewell qualified in the shot put, placing fourth with a throw of 33-10.

Boys 4×400 relay qualified, placing third at 3:27.60. Those boys are Justin Hess, Jonas Strand, Oscar Ramirez and Jacob Snodgress.

“All of my athletes ran their hearts out today. It’s been a long season,” Coach Hantgin said. “I am so happy to have been their coach this year. Looking forward to next year already.”

