SPORTS ROUNDUP : Carpinteria sinks Cate 19-3 in girls water polo

The Carpinteria girls water polo team earned a 19-3 victory Thursday at Cate pool.

With the non-league win against the nearby school, the Warriors are now 2-0.

“The Warriors jumped out to a 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then utilized the margin of lead to get reserve players involved,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press in an email.

Briana Rodriguez and Ainslee Alexander each scored four points.

Jocelyn Pena, Alex Zapata and Serena Smith each made two points. Natalia Perez, Guilia Piccoletti, Monica Delgado, Lilli Nemetz and Kate Isaac each scored once.

“Goalie Erin Otsuki recorded nine blocked shots through three quarters of play,” Otsuki said.

The Carpinteria will play Thousand Oaks on Tuesday in a home match.

FOOTBALL BROADCAST

KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station, will broadcast the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Winter Festi-Bowl, which pits Santa Barbara City College against Palomar College at Wilson Stadium in Escondido.

Airtime is at 2:45 p.m. today on AM 1290, am1290kzsb.com and newspress.com.

SBCC is 7-3 and is the second-place team from the American Pacific League. It is ranked No. 28 in the Junior College Athletic Bureau’s California Community College Coaches State Poll.

Palomar College is 5-5. It is in second place in the National Central League, and is ranked No. 16 in the Junior College Athletic Bureau’s California Community College Coaches State Poll.

This is SBCC’s third bowl appearance in the past seven seasons.

email: dmason@newspress.com