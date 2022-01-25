SPORTS ROUNDUP : Cate School beats Foothill Tech in boys soccer

The Cate School Rams defeated Foothill Tech Dragons 2-1 in boys soccer Thursday in Ventura.

“Both teams came out hitting on all cylinders playing attacking minded soccer,” Coach Jorge Reynoso told the News-Press in an email. “The Dragons struck first after a scramble for a loose inside the Rams 18 yard turned into a PK that was nicely converted in the 18th minute of the game.”

“The Rams did not panic and began to win the possession game leading to several scoring opportunities but were not able to convert sending the Dragons with a 1-0 lead at halftime,” Reynoso said.

“Cate was able to tie the match in the first minute of the second half when Junior Jae Lim fired off a 30-yard bomb that connected with a sprinting senior Daniel Boateng who found himself on a one on one with the opposing keeper, then fired a shot in the right upper corner,” the coach said. “Less than 2 minutes later Lim collected a loose ball on top of the 18 yard box and quickly fired it off and it found the lower left corner to five Cate a 2-1 in the 42 minutes.

“Freshman goalkeeper Matias Hood made two clutch saves in the final minute of the game to preserve the win,” Reynoso said.

“We were a little worried about how our team would respond after a month of inactivity, and we got our answer early in the second half,” Reynoso said. “Our boys maintained their composure and struck quickly to get on the right track. We have a busy week ahead of us with three home games and are starting to peak at the right time.

The Rams will host Bishop Diego at 3:15 p.m. today.

SAN MARCOS BEATS DOS PUEBLOS

The San Marcos High School girls soccer team defeated cross-town rivals Dos Pueblos 2-0 Thursday.

“Elena Andrews had a heck of a game for us coming up with big-time saves time after time in the game,” Dos Pueblos Coach Alexander Zermeno told the News-Press in an email. “We had some good chances early in the first half, but luck was just not in our favor.”

email: dmason@newspress.com