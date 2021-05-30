SPORTS ROUNDUP : Chargers dominate in playoff debut

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

UCSB’s Rodney Boone, seen here in earlier action, earned his 10th win of the year Saturday, tossing eight innings and registering 12 strikeouts.

The Dos Pueblos High girls lacrosse team certainly met the occasion on Saturday.

The Chargers (13-1, 7-0) were dominant in their first ever official CIF playoff game, taking down Valencia 22-0.

Three different Chargers found the back of the net five times in the win, as Sydney Steele, Brooke Essig and Avery Ball were able to power the DP offense. The Chargers won 19 of 23 draws, with Essig taking seven. Taylor Orefice, Autumn Litten, Natalie Gover, Lauren Elliott, Makayla Severson and Caitlin Duncan all scored in the win.

“It was very much a game played on the offensive side of the field,” said coach Jess Delgadillo.

DP limited the Tigers to just three shots on goal. Maddie Nees had one save, and Annette Bennet had two saves. The win was DP’s fourth shutout of the season.

The Chargers advance to the quarterfinals next week and will take on Chaparral.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

CREAN LUTHERAN 55, SANTA BARBARA 53

The Dons rallied to overcome a double-digit deficit in Saturday’s two-point playoff loss to Crean Lutheran.

Santa Barbara was led by Athena Saragoza, who scored a team high 33 points. Jaeda Spence finished with four points and 11 rebounds. Caia Trimble had six points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

PREP SWIMMING

CARPINTERIA WINS CIF TITLE

The Carpinteria boys swimming team captured the team’s first ever CIF championship Saturday at Santa Margarita Catholic School.

The Warriors got solid performances in the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle relay.

Freshman Jackson Melton took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.52. Fellow freshman Asher Smith had a personal best 1:00.11 in the 100 butterfly, good for 12th place, and he took 11th in the 100 backstroke (59.85).

Junior Matthew Lamberti took third in the 50 free (22.91), fourth in the 100 free (49.64), both personal bests. His 100 freestyle time is the best time in school history.

Junior Augustus Sheaffer took third in the 200 individual meter with a personal best time of 2:07.00.He also took sixth in the 100 backstroke with a PR of 58.00.

The Warriors took fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.50), third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.41, a Carpinteria High record), and second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.68).

For the girls, sophomore Taylor Classen took 11th (2:35.47) in the 200 IM, and freshman Lilli Nemetz took 14th (2:38.45). Junior Piper Clayton took eighth in the 200 free (2:10.01) and eighth in the 500 free (5:53.89).

As a team, the girls placed 15th out of 45 schools.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB 6-13, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 0-3

Rodney Boone kept the Roadrunner hitters at bay in the opener, and the Gauchos broke out the bats in Game 2 to sweep their doubleheader against CSUB Saturday at Cesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Boone improved to 10-4 on the season. He tossed eight innings and allowed just three hits and struck out 12. UCSB (38-18, 28-11 in Big West) scored three times in the bottom of the third, capped by a two-run home run by Marcos Castanon. Jordan Sprinkle’s solo homer in the fifth made it a 5-0, while Kyle Johnson rounded out the scoring with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

In Game 2, UCSB was able to overcome an early deficit, as McClain O’Connor’s third inning grand slam helped the Gauchos open a 6-3 lead.

UCSB would score four more in the fourth, capped by a solo home run from Jason Willow. The Gauchos added two more in the sixth, while former Santa Barbara High standout Nick Oakley added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Cory Leis picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out 11 and issued two walks.

The two teams will wrap up their series with a 1 p.m. game today.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY

NAIA OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Westmont men’s track and field team captured three individual national champions in Friday’s action in Gulf Shore, Ala.

The Warriors took fourth as a team, the best finish in program history.

“This is the first time in the history of the program that we have earned a trophy,” said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. “Sixth is the highest that Jim Klein’s historically great teams finished. So, this is a wonderful accomplishment for Westmont and for these young men and for our program as a whole.”

Senior Seth Wilmoth cleared 5.10 meters in the pole vault to set a Westmont record. He took his second national championship, having won as a sophomore in the 2019 indoor championships.

Zola Sokhela, who was considered the clear favorite in the men’s 1500 meter run, lived up to the billing as he crossed the finish line 0.47 seconds ahead of Clayton VanDyke of Lewis-Clark State to claim Westmont’s second national championship. He also took the 800 meter race Friday.

“I don’t like to use the word, but it is unbelievable what Zola did,” Smelley said. “Six races in three days, all spectacularly strong runs. Then to win the 800 races at the end after five national races, and to be passed and then come back and win – unbelievable. Beautifully done.”

Westmont’s impressive performance came on what would have been the 30th birthday of Alyssa, the daughter of Smelley and his wife Allison, who passed away on July 4, 2006 at the age of 15.

“It is very gratifying,” said Smelley before becoming overwhelmed by emotion. “It is very gratifying on Alyssa’s birthday. It is just a coincident, but it feels pretty good.”

