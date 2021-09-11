SPORTS ROUNDUP : City College to play first football game in nearly 2 years

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Vaqueros will compete today in their first football game in nearly 22 months on the new turf at Santa Barbara City College.

Win or lose, Santa Barbara City College’s football team is making history today.

First off, the Vaqueros are playing their first game since the pandemic started. It’s been a nearly 22-month wait.

Secondly, the team is playing its first game on the new turf, which was placed during a $1.7 million renovation project this year at La Playa Stadium.

A victory against West Los Angeles would complete a picture of triumph. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the hillside stadium on Cabrillo Boulevard. A live broadcast will start 15 minutes earlier on KZSB, AM1290, the News-Press radio station, and AM1290KZSB.com.

Tickets for today’s game are being sold only at the door, according to a news release.

General admission costs $5. Students with school IDs and seniors over age 65 will be admitted for $3.

City College students who show their SBCC home events sticker can get in free. The game’s also free for children under age 5.

SANTA YNEZ SINKS MORRO BAY

The Santa Ynez boys water polo team defeated Morro Bay 31-7 Friday in a home match.

“Landon Lassahn led the way for Santa Ynez with 11 goals, 4 assists, 5 steals and 3 earned exclusions,” Head Coach Jake Kalkowski told the News-Press in an email.

Gavin Ross had 6 goals, Cristian Sotelo had 4 goals, Joel Pakulski had 3 goals, Logan Woodall and Addison Hawkins had 2 apiece, and Daniel Kozlov, Kaj Stormo, and Gunnar Johnson had 1.

The Santa Ynez Pirates are now 5-8 overall and will compete at Atascadero at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

SANTA MARIA SPLITS MATCHES

Santa Maria lost to Huntington Beach 3-17 and beat Los Osos 16-11 Friday in boys water polo action.

At 8 this morning, Santa Maria plays Monte Vista at Dos Pueblos High School.

