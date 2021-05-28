SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dons’ Haller defends Channel League girls golf crown

Santa Barbara High senior Melia Haller rallied with a second-round 77 at the Blacklakes Golf Course to successfully defend her Channel League Girls Individual Golf Championship on Thursday.

Haller, who trailed by two strokes entering the final day, finished with a 36-hole 159 to edge San Marcos High freshman Jayla Provance by one stroke. Provance shot a 79 on Thursday to finish with 160.

The rest of the Channel league first team was comprised of Santa Barbara’s Lizzie Goss (164) and Ella Williams (177), as well as Dos Pueblos’ Chelsi Ramirez (185) and Victoria Chen (189).

Making second team were Santa Barbara’s Aoife Braverman, Santa Ynez’s Bridget Callaghan, Cabrillo’s Jessie Mendibles, Santa Ynez’s Jordan Hartley, and Dos Pueblos’ Camille Robinson and Shira Brody.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 69, MIRA COSTA 43

Athena Saragoza scored 23 points and Jaeda Spence added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dons won their CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA girls basketball opener at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara, which also got seven assists from Caia Trimble, will face Crean Lutheran in Saturday’s second round.

In the 4AA Division, Dos Pueblos lost at Agoura, 56-35, while Bishop Diego lost at Holy Martyrs, 54-28.

PREP BASEBALL

MALIBU 6, CARPINTERIA 1

Isaac Castillo doubled and singled while driving in the Warriors’ lone run against the first-place Sharks. Carpinteria (11-5) finishes the Citrus Coast League with a 10-4 record.

COLLEGE TRACK

NAIA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Westmont College’s quartet of Adam King, John Baker, Jason Peterson and Zola Sokhela took second place in the 4×800 relay at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Their time of 7:32.71 ranks as the third-fastest in school history.

The same foursome qualified for the final on Wednesday in a time of 7:32.47, which ranks second to a record that was set in 1987.

Also on Wednesday, senior Sydney Marr earned her fourth All-America recognition by placing sixth in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 52.99 meters (173-10).

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SANTA YNEZ 6, CABRILLO 4

Mollie Kadlec’s 10th-inning triple helped the Pirates pull out their victory. Cierra Cloud and Boogie Grossini had four hits apiece for Santa Ynez.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE CIF RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Agoura 78, Santa Barbara 62 — SB: Miles Thompson 14 points, Dylan Borgeson 13.

Rio Mesa 60, Bishop Diego 57 — BD: Matthew Cunningham 20 points, Kai Morphy 18.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Santa Monica 17, Santa Barbara 4 — SB goals: Alannah Cetti, Charlotte Bennet, Sadie Leventhal and Daisy Foreman.

