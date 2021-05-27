SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dons roll into volleyball semifinals on Rottman’s 20 kills

Top-seeded Santa Barbara High, which has played on the road throughout the CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball playoffs, earned a home match for Saturday’s Division 2 semifinals with Wednesday’s 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 sweep at West Ranch.

Alex Rottman led the Dons with 20 kills, eight aces and a pair of blocks. Peter Tebbe set him up with 32 assists.

Andrew Douglas contributed four kills before hurrying to Agoura to play in Santa Barbara’s CIF-SS Division 2A boys basketball playoff game.

“Dylan Foreman played some middle and he had a huge kill that sparked us to win game three,” coach Chad Arneson said. “It was a big win, definitely not our best overall performance.

“We will take the win and work harder in practice. We need to play better if we want to move on to the next round.”

The Dons will play the winner of the Newbury Park-Beckman game at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SAN MARCOS 89, LA SALLE 75

The Royals romped to a first-round victory in the CIF-SS Division 2A playoffs, earning a second-round game at Capistrano Valley Christian.

PREP BASEBALL

LOMPOC 6, SANTA BARBARA 5

Steven Espinosa rapped his third hit of the game for the Braves to drive in the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Dons (13-7, 10-4 Channel League) out-hit Lompoc 9-8, getting two hits apiece from Vince Gamberdella, Oliver McGibben, Jack Holland and Ty Montgomery.

GIRLS GOLF

Channel League Championships

Santa Barbara took four of the first five places in the first round of the two-day Channel League Tournament at Blacklake Golf Course, with senior Lizzie Goss shooting an 80 for a one-shot lead.

San Marcos freshman Jayla Provance is in second place with an 81, followed by senior and defending tournament champion Melia Haller of Santa Barbara with an 82.

The Dons’ Ella Williams (86) and Aoife Braverman (90) hold down the next two places. Dos Pueblos’ Chelsi Ramriez and Victoria Chen are tied for sixth at 95.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Pierson named All-American

Cade Pierson, a former Santa Barbara High star, has capped off her Westmont College career by being named to the NAIA All-America Second Team for the second time.

Pierson went 5-2 in singles in Golden State Athletic Conference play and teamed with Rachal Jackson in doubles play.

“Her work ethic is unmatched and her drive to be the best she can be has gotten her to where she is,” coach Ellie Johnson said.

During her junior season, Pierson became the first Warrior to eve win the ITA NAIA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award in 2020. She was also a recipient of the Cliff Hamlow Champion of Character Award.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Swim coach departing UCSB

Matt Macedo, UCSB’s head swimming coach for the last five years, has been hired as the new head coach for the women’s swimming and diving program at Big West Conference rival UC Davis.

Macedo, a 20-time All-American when he swam at Cal, served as an associate head coach at UCSB for two years beginning in 2014 before succeeding Gaucho Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Wilson. He also coached at UC San Diego from 2008 to 2014.

He replaces Barbara Jahn, who coached the Aggies for 46 years before retiring this spring. He said he was “both honored and humbled” to be taking over for Jahn.

“UC Davis has a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence, it was clear to me throughout this process that the department is committed to its staff and student-athletes,” Macedo said. “Having competed against UC Davis in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation the past seven years, I am focused on continuing the program’s quest for conference championships and success in the NCAA postseason.”

Macedo won back-to-back MPSF Coach of the Year honors at UCSB when he won the men’s championship and led the Gaucho women to second-place finishes in both 2017 and 2018. His Gauchos won a total of 61 individual and relay championships at the MPSF meet, with a school-record 11 competing at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Five MPSF championship records come from his five years as the UCSB’s head coach.

“His record of success at UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego speaks for itself, and we have no doubt he will continue the tradition of excellence with our swimming and diving program,” Davis athletics director Rocko DeLuca said.

SOFTBALL

Six Gauchos earn All-Big West

UCSB shortstop Madelyn McNally headed a list of six Gauchos named to the All-Big West Conference women’s softball team, earning first-team honors. She was also selected to the league’s All-Freshman Team.

Her 61 hits led the Big West and ranked 48th nationally. She batted .391, ranking seventh in the league, which included a Big West-best five triples. She also led UCSB in stolen bases with 11.

Earning second-team honors from UCSB were junior outfielder Sammy Fabian and sophomore catcher Teah Thies. Receiving honorable mention were junior first baseman Rayna Cohen, junior second baseman Maci Fines, and senior pitcher Emily Schuttish.

ATHLETIC ADMINISTRATION

Stokes leaving Providence

Steve Stokes, who administered six league championship teams during his six-year tenure as the athletic director at Providence School, has accepted the position of director of athletics at New Roads in Santa Monica. He will begin his new job on July 1.

Providence president Rod Meadth expressed his gratitude for Stokes’ “faithfulness and investment in our community” during his time at the school.

Stokes also served for seven seasons as the Patriots’ boys’ basketball coach, guiding them to three-consecutive undefeated seasons (2016-18). Providence advanced to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals all three of those years and was ranked as high as No. 2.

“While my wife and I are excited about the opportunity we will be moving to, it has been emotional to think about life after Providence,” Stokes said. “I have a true attitude of gratitude for all we have done together and how our student-athletes in the athletics programs have developed into productive young adults prepared for their college years.”

