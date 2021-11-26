SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos beats Hueneme in girls basketball

COURTESY PHOTO

Dos Pueblos wrestlers Isabell Regalado, left, and Fiona Cate placed first and third respectively at the Triton Scramble.

The second half made the difference for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, which made a comeback and defeated Hueneme 53-42 Tuesday in its season opener.

Coach Phil Sherman described the victory over the Oxnard high school as a “hard-fought win.”

“Dos Pueblos fell behind 15-10 after the first quarter as they shot a poor 4 for 14 from the field,” Sherman told the News-Press in an email. “We seemed to suffer from opening night jitters in the first quarter as we missed out on countless opportunities to score.”

In the second quarter the Chargers improved, but still were behind 21-26 at the end of the half.

But the Chargers went on to improve their defense and outscored the Vikings 32-12.

The Chargers’ Lia Papador recorded five steals and seven rebounds to lead the defense in the second half.

And sophomores Gianna Nichols and Sierra Jewell made three-point baskets in the second half to give the Chargers a cushion as the lead grew to 15 at one point.

“Sierra and Gianna really provided some much needed offense at the right time. We have not had their services due to injury and prior commitments for the past two weeks,” Sherman said. “It was good to have them back. Lily Mires recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“Lily has picked up where she left off last season providing scoring, rebounding and defense,” the coach said.

Justine Katz collected four assists, four rebounds and seven points. Senior Leila Chisholm had a career-high seven assists to go along with seven points.

“I was proud of the girls’ composure and their ability to shake off a slow start,” Sherman said.

REGALADO IS VICTORIOUS

The opposition was no match for the Chargers’ Isabell Regalado.

The member of the Dos Pueblos girls wrestling team pinned all her opponents in the first round and placed first at last weekend’s Triton Scramble at Pacifica High School in Oxnard. She won the lower weight division.

The Chargers’ Fiona Cate suffered a second round loss, but made a comeback and outscored her opponents 24-6, Coach Kenny Breaux told the News-Press in an email. Cate took home third place.

SANTA YNEZ BEATS SANTA MARIA IN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team beat Santa Maria 70-51 in an away game Tuesday.

The Pirates’ Landon Lassahn scored 18 points and made 14 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and three steals.

Daulton Beard scored 16 points and made four rebounds and one block.

Diego Torres scored 13 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Jackson Ollenburger scored nine points and had four rebounds, two steals and four assists.

“Good tough win on the road at Santa Maria,” Coach TJ Tyler told the News-Press in an email. “Thanks a million to all the Pirates families that drove out to cheer our players to a tough victory! Thank you to my coaching staff for assisting me to make the right adjustments.”

The Pirates are now 4-1 for the season.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Tyler said. “It’s our best start of the season in several years! Let’s go, Pirates!”

SANTA MARIA DEFEATS SANTA YNEZ IN GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Santa Ynez girls basketball team lost a close game Tuesday to Santa Maria.

The final score was 43-37 in Santa Maria’s favor.

“I’m proud of our continued improvement, but we can’t win a game with turnover after turnover,” Coach Jennifer Rasmussen told the News-Press in an email. “Freshman Jay Brandford had to replace injured Jaydn Gardner at half and played extremely well. She hustled to get a few steals that got us to overtime!”

WESTLAKE BEATS BISHOP DIEGO

Westlake defeated the Bishop Diego boys basketball 62-49 during a first round matchup during the Coach C Classic at Santa Clara High School.

The Cardinals led by 6 after the first quarter and by 11 at the half at Tuesday night’s game.

“Our guys played hard the whole game, and I applaud their effort,” Coach James Coronado told the News-Press in an email. “We knew they would eventually make a run, and I felt when they did, our offense sputtered a little bit.”

Westlake outscored the Cardinals 23-5 in the third quarter and never looked back.

“For the second game in a row, we played a very tough, deep team, and the good news is we proved to ourselves we can compete with those kinds of teams,” Coronado said. “Now we have to prove to ourselves that we can beat those kinds of teams. Our mentality is improving but we still have room to improve, and I am confident we will.”

Kai Morphy led the Cardinals with 20, and Ty Williams chipped in 16.

email: dmason@newspress.com